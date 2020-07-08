Environmental Watchdog: Central Oregon LandWatch Executive Director Ben Gordon 🎧 [with podcast] 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.
Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.
Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.
For this week’s “Bend Don’t Break” podcast, we talk with Ben Gordon, the head of Central Oregon LandWatch, a local environmental nonprofit. COLW has been working behind the scenes for decades to mitigate the effects of urban development and wasteful water use.
click to enlarge
COLW
Ben Gordon, 37, took over for COLW founder Paul Dewey as executive director on June 1, 2020.
This is a great episode for people who are interested in learning more about the nuances of environmental activism and conservation in Central Oregon. We explore how COLW uses a mix of coalition building along with the expertise of its two staff attorneys to enforce Oregon’s unique land use laws, which were designed to preserve farm and forest land in the state.
Gordon talks about a new project to set minimum flows on the Deschutes River in collaboration with local irrigation districts and U.S. Fish & Wildlife, which will help preserve endangered species within the basin.
We also talk about a new development called Thornburgh Resort at Cline Buttes that’s been in the works for more than a decade. The resort would include 1,000 homes, three golf courses and 475 overnight lodging units east of Eagle Crest Resort in Redmond.
In recent years, COLW has shifted gears with a campaign to encourage urban infill development in Bend’s Central District. COLW has formed a visionary board and is working with the City of Bend to push for sustainable and affordable housing and development in the heart of Bend.
Get ready to dive into the details during this engaging conversation with Gordon who is an inspiring young leader within Central Oregon’s environmental community.
Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...