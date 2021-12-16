Erin Cole-Baker Readies For Her New EP 

After seven months of cruising around the Northwest in their motorhome since moving back to the U.S. from New Zealand, Erin Cole-Baker and her family finally settled back in Central Oregon at the beginning of 2020. Right before the pandemic began, Cole-Baker opened the Tower Theatre for Joseph, looking to kick off her year of musical endeavors on the right foot... and then everything shut down shortly after.

It was what the singer/songwriter did in this time that has given her new motivation to learn and create new music.

Courtesy of Erin Cole-baker

The cover art for "Late Summer" is a perfect depiction for how the song feels.

"I'm REAL happy to be releasing some new music out of a real rough time in my life and the world," said Cole-Baker. "We were deep in the isolation of 2020 life, and I had bought some recording gear and was YouTube-teaching myself how to do all the things I needed to get a great sound happening."

After building up that stash of gear, Cole-Baker first became busy recording parts for some of her friends' projects, and then once her kids headed back to in-person learning at school she could focus more on her own work. That's when, as Cole-Baker says, "creativity flew," leading us to her new single "Late Summer" and a new EP set to come in the new year.

"It was such therapy to be able to capture these recordings in my home. 'Late Summer' is important to me because it embodies the timeless melting feeling you get at the beach, where it's easier to connect to the important things, to be in the moment, that magic shift from overthinking to just being."

The way Cole-Baker describes "Late Summer" is pretty spot-on. The soft-pop track is carried by a fluttering synth, as her voice echoes around in a soothing manner that feels warm and friendly. Written after a family trip to the Oregon coast, "Late Summer" was much inspired by seeing her two daughters run amongst the sand dunes and waves, just enjoying life. Even as we crawl into winter in Central Oregon, it's almost as if you can feel those sun rays beaming down on your face while listening.

The new song also comes with a music video, in which camera work was done by Cole-Baker's husband Bruce and the video editing was handled by the singer herself— another new task she picked up during this period of isolation.

"The songs that will be on the EP were mostly recorded on the same day that I wrote them, which to me has a raw quality that is special. It was magical to have the days and my head free to create, and I'm excited to share that," says Cole-Baker. "I've learned SO much about recording, mixing and I've explored new instruments and sounds which has been really fun. I've also learned a lot about video editing, as my husband does the camera work and 'Ive edited the video for 'Late Summer' and the next single I'm going to release."

"Late Summer" was actually one of the very first songs Cole-Baker wrote during this period of learning, trying and doing. It is the lead piece for a collection of six songs that will be out in the new year. You can listen on Spotify and Apple Music, or catch the music video on YouTube.