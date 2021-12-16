 Erin Cole-Baker Readies For Her New EP | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2021 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Erin Cole-Baker Readies For Her New EP 

The singer/songwriter shines with new single "Late Summer" as she takes on the role of a DIY musician

By

After seven months of cruising around the Northwest in their motorhome since moving back to the U.S. from New Zealand, Erin Cole-Baker and her family finally settled back in Central Oregon at the beginning of 2020. Right before the pandemic began, Cole-Baker opened the Tower Theatre for Joseph, looking to kick off her year of musical endeavors on the right foot... and then everything shut down shortly after.

It was what the singer/songwriter did in this time that has given her new motivation to learn and create new music.

&#10;The cover art for "Late Summer" is a perfect depiction for how the song feels. - COURTESY OF ERIN COLE-BAKER
  • Courtesy of Erin Cole-baker
  • The cover art for "Late Summer" is a perfect depiction for how the song feels.

"I'm REAL happy to be releasing some new music out of a real rough time in my life and the world," said Cole-Baker. "We were deep in the isolation of 2020 life, and I had bought some recording gear and was YouTube-teaching myself how to do all the things I needed to get a great sound happening."

After building up that stash of gear, Cole-Baker first became busy recording parts for some of her friends' projects, and then once her kids headed back to in-person learning at school she could focus more on her own work. That's when, as Cole-Baker says, "creativity flew," leading us to her new single "Late Summer" and a new EP set to come in the new year.

"It was such therapy to be able to capture these recordings in my home. 'Late Summer' is important to me because it embodies the timeless melting feeling you get at the beach, where it's easier to connect to the important things, to be in the moment, that magic shift from overthinking to just being."

The way Cole-Baker describes "Late Summer" is pretty spot-on. The soft-pop track is carried by a fluttering synth, as her voice echoes around in a soothing manner that feels warm and friendly. Written after a family trip to the Oregon coast, "Late Summer" was much inspired by seeing her two daughters run amongst the sand dunes and waves, just enjoying life. Even as we crawl into winter in Central Oregon, it's almost as if you can feel those sun rays beaming down on your face while listening.

The new song also comes with a music video, in which camera work was done by Cole-Baker's husband Bruce and the video editing was handled by the singer herself— another new task she picked up during this period of isolation.

"The songs that will be on the EP were mostly recorded on the same day that I wrote them, which to me has a raw quality that is special. It was magical to have the days and my head free to create, and I'm excited to share that," says Cole-Baker. "I've learned SO much about recording, mixing and I've explored new instruments and sounds which has been really fun. I've also learned a lot about video editing, as my husband does the camera work and 'Ive edited the video for 'Late Summer' and the next single I'm going to release."

"Late Summer" was actually one of the very first songs Cole-Baker wrote during this period of learning, trying and doing. It is the lead piece for a collection of six songs that will be out in the new year. You can listen on Spotify and Apple Music, or catch the music video on YouTube.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020
  • Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Casey Parnell's debut solo album is set to the background of nature
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 29, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
The California Honeydrops

The California Honeydrops - Midtown Ballroom

Fri., Dec. 17, 8:30-11:59 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly December 16, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation