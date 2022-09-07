 Evacuations Happening for Cedar Creek Fire | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 07, 2022 News » Local News

Evacuations Happening for Cedar Creek Fire 

Cultus Lake, Lava and Little Lava lakes along the Cascade Lakes Highway under evacuation orders

By
The 18,000+ acre Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake is prompting evacuations in a number of areas along the Cascade Lakes Highway in Central Oregon Wednesday.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office released this evacuation notice as of 4pm Wednesday.

A skycrane collecting fire retardant for the Cedar Creek Fire on Aug. 29. New evacuations are in place as of Sept. 7.
  • Courtesy Inciweb
  • A skycrane collecting fire retardant for the Cedar Creek Fire on Aug. 29. New evacuations are in place as of Sept. 7.
Evacuations now in place:

Level 3 - GO NOW

People in these areas should leave immediately:

Areas east of the Lane County/Deschutes County Line, North of the Klamath County/Deschutes County line, northwest side of Wickiup Reservoir, the area surrounding Crane Prairie Reservoir and south of 6 Lakes Trail and Lava and Little Lava Lakes to include:

Cultus Lake Lodge and Campground
Little & Big Cove Boat-In Campground
West Cultus Boat-In Campground
Little Cultus
Cultus Mountain
Crane Prairie Reservoir
Brown's Mountain
Lemish Butte
Ketchketch Butte Johnny Lake

Level 2 - BE SET


Gather your belongings and be ready for another alert:

North of the line delineating Township 20S from Township 19S, east of the Lane County/Deschutes County line, south of 6 Lakes Trail, and west of Cascade Lakes Highway to include:

Lucky Butte
Williamson Mountain
Winopee, Snowshoe, Senoj, Big Finger, Upper Snowshoe, Long, Puppy, Leech, Goldeneye, and Lucky Lakes
The northwest side of Davis Lake

Level 1 - BE READY


The area surrounding Lava and Little Lava Lakes.

Deschutes County 911 will be using wireless emergency alerts to reach visitors in the evacuation areas that may not be signed up for Deschutes Alerts.

Sign up for Deschutes Alerts on the Deschutes Alerts page

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
