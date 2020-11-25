Even Amid Closures, New Drink Spots Open 

While the current two-week freeze is putting mingling on pause for the moment, several places in Bend have opened—or soon will—for lovers of wine and whiskey.

Jess McComb

FERM & Fare recently opened in downtown Bend.

New Wine Shop for downtown Bend

FERM & Fare boutique wine shop has arrived in downtown Bend. The cozy shop, complimented by a rustic brick facade and modern industrial interior, is the new hidden gem of Brooks Promenade, the "alley" facing Mirror Pond. FERM & Fare boasts a selective array of responsibly farmed wines with opportunities for tastings and bottle purchases. Spicing up the weekdays, the shop is now offering Wine Class Wednesdays and Blind Flight Thursdays. Events are accessible by registration for limited participants to follow safety precautions. For a more intimate experience, private rentals can be booked for groups of up to ten people.

FERM & Fare

924 NW Brooks St., Ste. 102, Bend

503-930-2722

fermandfare.com

Willamette Valley vineyard to open Bend location

This fall has been a bleak one, but hope is returning for wine lovers who live in Central Oregon. Domaine Serene Wine Lounge announced it will open a location in Bend come fall of 2021. Domaine Serene, the world's most awarded winery, according to its owners, and winner of the 2020 Decanter World Wine awards, is opening up shop in the historic D.H. Spheir building on the corner of Bond St. and Minnesota Ave. The lounge will offer a food, beer and cocktail menu to accompany its extensive wine list. The relaxed, rustic setting of the lounge will complement the downtown Bend scene. The three-story space provides fireplace seating in the colder months and outdoor seating come summer.

"The Lounge will bring a comfortable, convivial and wine-centric experience to Bend, providing a new avenue for locals to taste our rare and collectible wines typically only available at our Clubhouse in the Dundee Hills," said Ryan Harris, president of Domaine Serene.

Whiskey Club at McMenamins