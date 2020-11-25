 Even Amid Closures, New Drink Spots Open | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 25, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Even Amid Closures, New Drink Spots Open 

More Oregon wine, whiskey offerings for Bend

By

While the current two-week freeze is putting mingling on pause for the moment, several places in Bend have opened—or soon will—for lovers of wine and whiskey.

FERM &amp; Fare recently opened in downtown Bend. - JESS MCCOMB
  • Jess McComb
  • FERM & Fare recently opened in downtown Bend.

New Wine Shop for downtown Bend

FERM & Fare boutique wine shop has arrived in downtown Bend. The cozy shop, complimented by a rustic brick facade and modern industrial interior, is the new hidden gem of Brooks Promenade, the "alley" facing Mirror Pond. FERM & Fare boasts a selective array of responsibly farmed wines with opportunities for tastings and bottle purchases. Spicing up the weekdays, the shop is now offering Wine Class Wednesdays and Blind Flight Thursdays. Events are accessible by registration for limited participants to follow safety precautions. For a more intimate experience, private rentals can be booked for groups of up to ten people.

FERM & Fare
924 NW Brooks St., Ste. 102, Bend
503-930-2722
fermandfare.com

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Willamette Valley vineyard to open Bend location

This fall has been a bleak one, but hope is returning for wine lovers who live in Central Oregon. Domaine Serene Wine Lounge announced it will open a location in Bend come fall of 2021. Domaine Serene, the world's most awarded winery, according to its owners, and winner of the 2020 Decanter World Wine awards, is opening up shop in the historic D.H. Spheir building on the corner of Bond St. and Minnesota Ave. The lounge will offer a food, beer and cocktail menu to accompany its extensive wine list. The relaxed, rustic setting of the lounge will complement the downtown Bend scene. The three-story space provides fireplace seating in the colder months and outdoor seating come summer.

"The Lounge will bring a comfortable, convivial and wine-centric experience to Bend, providing a new avenue for locals to taste our rare and collectible wines typically only available at our Clubhouse in the Dundee Hills," said Ryan Harris, president of Domaine Serene. 

Whiskey Club at McMenamins

For whiskey lovers of Central Oregon, McMenamins has announced its Whiskey Club as an addition to its extensive list of beer, wine and other offerings. Members will enjoy a broad array of boozy perks with access to exclusive McMenamins bottle releases and the "Whiskey in the Shed" members-only menu. Also, a welcome kit and discounts on merchandise will be provided upon registration. In the holiday spirit, memberships are being offered at the 25% discount price of $75 a year when code INTRO is used at the checkout. Register at shopmcmenamins.com/whiskey-club/

About The Author

Jess McComb

Jess McComb

Jess McComb is an intern at the Source Weekly but she'd like to pretend she's a full time employee. Her current occupation is high school but she prefers the title 'journalist.' Hobbies include: being the best female skier on the Mountain, color coordinating outfits, obsessively working out and bragging about...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Source Material
Misery Loves Company
Free Will Astrology—Week of November 26
Son Of Clam
A Local Marketplace, Online
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire - Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Through Dec. 8
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Jess McComb

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 25-December30, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation