Event will help the newly created Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund get off the ground 

In 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed a historic bill aimed at proactively restoring and protecting the state's natural living resources. HB 2829—signed by Gov. Kate Brown in July—established the Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund, which sets up a funding process that doesn't rely only on hunting and fishing fees collected in the state.

click image Wikimedia Commons

Mt. Bachelor seen from across Lava Lake.

But in order for the fund to do the work promised, it needs private financial support in the way of private donations. HB 2829 set aside $1 million in tax funds—but it has to be matched by $1 million in private funds by June 30, 2021, in order for OCRF to get off the ground.

On Friday, people are invited to attend an event in support of the OCRF at Embark, Ruffwear's co-working space on the west side of Bend.

Oregon's First Gentleman Dan Little, along with Rep. Cheri Helt (R-Bend) and Rep. Ken Helm (D-Washington County) will speak at the event, demonstrating the bipartisan support the bill had in the Legislature last year. The event includes craft beer, refreshments and networking with conservation and recreation leaders. The event is free—though a suggested donation will go toward the OCRF.

Oregon Conservation & Recreation Fund Celebration & Fundraiser

Fri., Jan. 10. 6-8pm

EMBARK

2843 NW Lolo Dr., Bend

RSVP at: http://bit.ly/2thE2Ry

Free but donations encouraged