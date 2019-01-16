Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 16, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Expanding the Sounds of Bluegrass 

How Nashville helped transform The Infamous Stringdusters

By

If you were trying to get someone into bluegrass today, recommending this band or their recent album would probably be a solid start. The Infamous Stringdusters became Grammy winners in 2018 for the album, "Laws Of Gravity." The Stringdusters work to bring a fresh take to bluegrass and try to push their musical boundaries. Even if it didn't start with Grammy aspirations, things kind of worked out in the end.

Nashville helped The Infamous Stringdusters discover bluegrass. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Nashville helped The Infamous Stringdusters discover bluegrass.

"We were all sort of bluegrass musicians in Nashville. Most of us didn't grow up in bluegrass so we were trying to figure that all out," says Andy Hall, vocalist and dobro player. "We were all interested in expanding the sounds of bluegrass."

Being able to take advantage of what Nashville had to offer within the bluegrass community was huge for the band members. Hall cited bluegrass heroes such as Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush and Bela Fleck as just some of the greats who have lived and performed in that very musical city. It's basically a who's who of bluegrass, and The Stringdusters were able to soak that all up.

Hall says he originally started out listening to rock and heavy metal. It wasn't until his senior year of high school that he started expanding his horizons, which ultimately would lead to a move into bluegrass. Once he dove in, the genre felt like home.

"I started as a heavy metal guitar player. Then I started to find some other sounds I liked," Hall recalls. "When I was about 18, somebody gave me a Bill Monroe boxset for my birthday and that really turned me into bluegrass in a big way. Hall admits bluegrass can be an acquired taste, but that's why the band members work so hard to incorporate new aspects to their music. They experiment with a lot of rhythms and tempos that one might find more regularly in rock or funk. That's the biggest challenge of being a bluegrass band in 2019, says Hall. It's mainly just trying to "get people over the hump."

If someone needed to get over the hump, going to an Infamous Stringdusters show might do the trick. When the band is live you can expect a fiery stage presence and performance that will reach throughout the crowd.

"That all came about pretty naturally," Hall says of the group's stage chemistry. "We like to move. A lot of times during a jam or a solo, two people will come together on stage and kind of face off. We just like being in each other's spaces when we're doing things together. I feel like you can get a lot from that."

The Infamous Stringdusters have an album ready for release in the spring. It includes 13 brand new songs, with a single coming in the next few weeks. Until then, you can catch them taking over the Midtown Ballroom Jan. 23.

The Infamous Stringdusters w/ Midnight North
Midtown Ballroom
51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
bendticket.com
$25

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 16-23, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Run, Bike, Float, Repeat

    Run, Bike, Float, Repeat

    Easy Float's first sponsored athlete takes on the Leadman & Leadwoman Leadville Series for his older brother
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 16, 2019
  • Hair Gel & Rhymes

    Hair Gel & Rhymes

    How things got started for Vocab Slick
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 16, 2019
  • Slowing it Down

    Slowing it Down

    New speed limits for the city of Bend start this month
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jan 15, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • A Musical Journey, With a Pitstop in Bend

    A Musical Journey, With a Pitstop in Bend

    The Avett Brothers continue to expand their style, while also maintaining that signature sound
    • by Alan Sculley
    • Jul 19, 2017
  • Soak It In

    Soak It In

    Bend-based band Wayward Soul returns to Brokedown Soakdown for the festival's second year
    • by Anne Pick
    • Aug 2, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation