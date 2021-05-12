 Explore New Heights and Get Ready to Move Mountains | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 12, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

Explore New Heights and Get Ready to Move Mountains 

A rock climbing guide service hopes to inspire anyone to get out there

By

As the weather gets warmer and the snow season winds down, climbers are ready to tackle the towering scenes at Smith Rock State Park. If you are new to rock climbing (like me!), it may be a relief to find that there are plenty of guided tours, clinics and classes throughout the region. She Moves Mountains is one of those guide services focused on empowering women and gender minorities to get outside and learn some new skills. The team offers a variety of ways for new climbers and experts to meet new people and learn something new. From three-day-long climbing and yoga retreats in the rocky escape of Smith Rock to regular training clinics and group climbs for new climbers, there's something to learn and explore.

She Moves Mountains encourages people of all gender identities and minorities to try something new outdoors, from rock climbing to backpacking&mdash;all across the PNW!
  • Freya Fennwood / Courtesy She Moves Mountains
  • She Moves Mountains encourages people of all gender identities and minorities to try something new outdoors, from rock climbing to backpacking—all across the PNW!

For locals, the Smith Rock clinics and retreats are the most accessible for a quick day climb or class, but the She Moves Mountains team offers retreats and classes all over the Pacific Northwest. Head down south for a clinic in Joshua Tree National Park in California, tackle a new challenge in Moab, Utah, or even stay for a weekend retreat in the rustic wilderness of Mt. Erie in Washington. The team caters each clinic to the needs of the group but you can also hire a guide for a day of one-on-one learning and exploring as you work on your own personal goals. The team updates their social media pages regularly with upcoming clinics. Check out its Facebook page for upcoming events near Central Oregon or sign up for its upcoming Smith Rock retreat this June.

She Moves Mountains
Smith Rock Retreat June 6
Find clinics and group climbs at
Shemovesmountains.org or facebook.com/shemovesmountains.org/events

Pro File: Lizzy Van Patten, Climber: She climbs, she plays piano and She Moves Mountains
Pro File: Lizzy Van Patten, Climber
She climbs, she plays piano and She Moves Mountains
By David Sword
Outside Features

About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
