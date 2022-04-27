 Exploring Psychoactive Therapy | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 27, 2022 News » Local News

Exploring Psychoactive Therapy 

Bend clinic offers the only psychedelic assisted therapy service in Central Oregon

By
click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

Some 23.8% of Oregon residents, or 783,000 people, suffer from a mental health illness according to Mental Health America. This is the third highest amongst all states and the District of Columbia. The American Psychological Association reported in October 2021 that 84% of psychologists who treat anxiety reported an increase in demand across the country. 

With this demand comes a diverse set of needs. One alternative therapeutic modality gaining popularity is the medicinal use of ketamine. 

"Ketamine is different [from] any of our other antidepressants in that it targets the neurotransmitter glutamate... Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRI's], like Prozac, are working with serotonin, norepinephrine and dopamine. A lot of people have never worked with an antidepressant that targets glutamate, and that can be game changing," said Amy Erber, owner and psychiatric nurse practitioner at Bright Mind Integrative Psychiatry + TMS—a term short for Trans Magnetic Stimulation. "Glutamate targets the default mode network." 

Patients suffering from anxiety, depression or Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder may experience an overactive Default Mode Network, the network of interacting brain regions that are active when not focused on a task or activity. The regions become less active the more engaged an individual is to a task or their surroundings. Studies have shown that after taking ketamine the areas of the brain that were highly active prior to ingestion become less active. 

"When people start ruminating, that's a sign of having this overactive DMN. Ketamine does a great job of interrupting and dampening that DMN," Erber said. 

Enjoying this story? Your support counts!

Great coverage from your locally owned newspaper is still free for everyone. Help keep it that way. Contribute today!

Ketamine was first synthesized in 1962, and gained approval by the Food and Drug Administration for use as an anesthetic in 1970. Its use as a popular rave and party drug led to its designation as a Schedule III substance by the FDA in 1999, which limits legal administration through a prescription. This allows clinics to administer ketamine in a safe and secure environment. 

Eber's clinic offers the only psychedelic assisted therapy service in Central Oregon. Erber is a licensed psychiatric nurse having obtained her Psychiatric Mental Health Practitioner certificate from Johns Hopkins University. She has completed numerous psychoactive substance training programs and fellowships in popular integrative clinics.

If you don't have support or people to help you integrate [insights] and embody them, then we're just kind of going from one thing to the next, without getting the most out of it and really optimizing the gains from the treatment—Amy Erber tweet this

"We spend two hours with a [patient]. And it just kind of opens up that space to not only deliver those neurological bias benefits, but also target some of the psychotherapeutic modalities." 

Erber starts a typical session by asking a patient to set an intention before administration. The patient is in a big relaxing recliner, usually with an eye mask on, listening to music designed to evoke emotions. For around 40 minutes the patient will experience an altered mind-state. After this state Erber engages in conversation, taking notes for the patient's therapist. 

"We have about 45 minutes to an hour for people who are in this, you know, very open state and have more access to their emotions." Erber describes this state as having more space in the brain for contemplation because the rumination sectors of the brain are dampened. Some people come only once, while others may meet multiple times a week for an extended period of time. 

A last essential element to Erber's practice is integration. 

"Integration is...embody[ing] some of these insights and feelings [patients] experience in the session." Erber explains further it is also about finding a support system. "If you don't have support or people to help you integrate [insights] and embody them, then we're just kind of going from one thing to the next, without getting the most out of it and really optimizing the gains from the treatment...The goal is honestly not to be big, but that people won't need us anymore." 

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Oregon is Burning, and the Fires Are Zero Percent Contained

    Oregon is Burning, and the Fires Are Zero Percent Contained

    Officials warn Oregonians to be prepped to evacuate—and to be ready for significant loss of life and property in the coming days
    • by Nicole Vulcan and Laurel Brauns
    • Sep 9, 2020
  • Stop with the Antifa Arson Rumors, FBI Says

    Stop with the Antifa Arson Rumors, FBI Says

    Officials are publicly debunking rumors that anti-fascists started Oregon's deadly wildfires. In Deschutes County, Sheriff debunks rumor about someone starting fires. It was vomit, not a fire they found.
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 11, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Central Oregon TED Ed

Staff Pick
Central Oregon TED Ed - Open Space Event Studios

Sat., April 30, 6-9:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly April 28, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation