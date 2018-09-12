Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 12, 2018 Outside » Outside Features

Fall Fashion, Sportsy Edition 

Our Fall Style feature aimed to show you what's out there, beyond the puffy jacket. But in the High Desert, we know you want your outdoor threads, too

By
click to enlarge CANSTOCKPHOTO.COM
  • Canstockphoto.com

Weather wise, there's lots to look forward to in an autumn in the High Desert. Mountain biking goes off, paddling is still on offer, powder hounds are champing at the bit for winter and a reprieve from summer heat and smoke emerges. Central Oregonians can sport shorts and t-shirts during the day and start blowing the dust off pants and hoodies at night.

While it should be understood that shiny, ripstop polyester puffy jackets aren't the only thing to wear in the coming season (see this week's feature!), this fall fashion roundup is the latest and greatest harvest for Bend's special brand of autumn outdoor apparel.



click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Skyliner Quilted Hoodie available at Mount Bachelor's Gravity Sports shop

Based in Bend, Cascade Armory is the new-kid-on-the-block local apparel company. Available at Mount Bachelor (and at cascadearmory.com), their fashion philosophy is simple: Create classic gear with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. Outdoor enthusiasts looking to keep it cozy in the elements while exploring high peaks, lush lakes, rushing rivers and tall timbers can try rocking the Skyliner Quilted Hoodie, Shevlin Blanket Scarf and Black Butte Beanie (all unisex). Designs are inspired by Central Oregon surroundings and named after Bend-centric landmarks.

Kara Jeans and Ferrosi Hoodie available at Mountain Supply

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Feminine looks: Arc'teryx's Kyanite Hoodie in crimson is an autumn 2018 "go to" hoodie. Before the full-fledged puffy temps of winter, the uber-soft brushed fleece inside and sleek finish outside of the Kyanite Hoodie help Benditas maintain warmth. Paired with the perennial staple and best seller, Prana Kara lightweight denim jeans (with a touch of stretch), you can equally rock shoulder season crag epics and evening in-town adventures with style.

On the masculine side: Whether bike commuting by day, pumping out climbing projects at dusk or chilling on the patio during an evening happy hour, the Outdoor Research Ferrosi Hoodie offers a balance of wind and weather protection without the weight of a heavy jacket. 

With a cotton canvas that works from the gnar to the bar, the Arc'teryx Cronin pants are workwear inspired. If you're someone who gets after it in both Bend's outdoor backyard and professional urban environments, this denim pant can keep up.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Mashup Mountain Bike Glove available at Pine Mountain Sports

Get em' while they're hot! At Pine Mountain Sports, for a limited time, snag a pair of custom men's or women's BEND mountain bike gloves. The palms of each hand have the Pine Mountain Sports "Get Some! Give Some" motto, which serves as a reminder for what Bend is all about.

The people at this socially attuned gear shop say, "We're here in Bend to play, and to participate in our amazing community. We should always be looking for opportunities to give back, so we can all work together to keep Central Oregon the special place that it is! Share the stoke!"

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Outdoor Research plaid and Kuhl lightweight available at

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe

This fall at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, men's and women's short and long sleeve plaid is all the rage. Outdoor Research's Onward and Jolene Snap-Front shirts offer a "his and hers" duo in hops green. The nylon fabric makes them moisture wicking as well as UV protectant and quick drying. They're quintessential Bend business casual.

For sun protection, breathability in high output activities and swagger points during the warm fall days that can emerge in the High Desert, check out the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie in Baltic glacier blue or the Kuhl Renegade in carbon. Kuhl's seam-taped button-ups add bougy levels (in the best possible way), while maintaining a nonchalant Central-Oregon-appropriate outdoor look.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

September 12-19, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Outside Features

More by K.M. Collins

Readers also liked…

  • Brace & Roll

    Brace & Roll

    Tumalo Creek's winter offerings can help kayakers prep for the raging rivers ahead
    • by K.M. Collins
    • Feb 1, 2017
  • Onto the Next Adventure

    Onto the Next Adventure

    After a lifetime of elite racing, Adam Craig's next big challenge
    • by Rex Shepard
    • Feb 8, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation