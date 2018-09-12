Fall Fashion, Sportsy Edition 

click to enlarge Canstockphoto.com

Weather wise, there's lots to look forward to in an autumn in the High Desert. Mountain biking goes off, paddling is still on offer, powder hounds are champing at the bit for winter and a reprieve from summer heat and smoke emerges. Central Oregonians can sport shorts and t-shirts during the day and start blowing the dust off pants and hoodies at night.

While it should be understood that shiny, ripstop polyester puffy jackets aren't the only thing to wear in the coming season (see this week's feature!), this fall fashion roundup is the latest and greatest harvest for Bend's special brand of autumn outdoor apparel.

Skyliner Quilted Hoodie available at Mount Bachelor's Gravity Sports shop

Based in Bend, Cascade Armory is the new-kid-on-the-block local apparel company. Available at Mount Bachelor (and at cascadearmory.com), their fashion philosophy is simple: Create classic gear with the outdoor enthusiast in mind. Outdoor enthusiasts looking to keep it cozy in the elements while exploring high peaks, lush lakes, rushing rivers and tall timbers can try rocking the Skyliner Quilted Hoodie, Shevlin Blanket Scarf and Black Butte Beanie (all unisex). Designs are inspired by Central Oregon surroundings and named after Bend-centric landmarks.

Kara Jeans and Ferrosi Hoodie available at Mountain Supply

Feminine looks: Arc'teryx's Kyanite Hoodie in crimson is an autumn 2018 "go to" hoodie. Before the full-fledged puffy temps of winter, the uber-soft brushed fleece inside and sleek finish outside of the Kyanite Hoodie help Benditas maintain warmth. Paired with the perennial staple and best seller, Prana Kara lightweight denim jeans (with a touch of stretch), you can equally rock shoulder season crag epics and evening in-town adventures with style.

On the masculine side: Whether bike commuting by day, pumping out climbing projects at dusk or chilling on the patio during an evening happy hour, the Outdoor Research Ferrosi Hoodie offers a balance of wind and weather protection without the weight of a heavy jacket.

With a cotton canvas that works from the gnar to the bar, the Arc'teryx Cronin pants are workwear inspired. If you're someone who gets after it in both Bend's outdoor backyard and professional urban environments, this denim pant can keep up.

Mashup Mountain Bike Glove available at Pine Mountain Sports

Get em' while they're hot! At Pine Mountain Sports, for a limited time, snag a pair of custom men's or women's BEND mountain bike gloves. The palms of each hand have the Pine Mountain Sports "Get Some! Give Some" motto, which serves as a reminder for what Bend is all about.

The people at this socially attuned gear shop say, "We're here in Bend to play, and to participate in our amazing community. We should always be looking for opportunities to give back, so we can all work together to keep Central Oregon the special place that it is! Share the stoke!"

This fall at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, men's and women's short and long sleeve plaid is all the rage. Outdoor Research's Onward and Jolene Snap-Front shirts offer a "his and hers" duo in hops green. The nylon fabric makes them moisture wicking as well as UV protectant and quick drying. They're quintessential Bend business casual.

For sun protection, breathability in high output activities and swagger points during the warm fall days that can emerge in the High Desert, check out the Outdoor Research Echo Hoodie in Baltic glacier blue or the Kuhl Renegade in carbon. Kuhl's seam-taped button-ups add bougy levels (in the best possible way), while maintaining a nonchalant Central-Oregon-appropriate outdoor look.