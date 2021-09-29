Fall Style Guide 2021 

Here in Central Oregon, it is common to see athletic clothing dominate style. It's not surprising to see hiking, biking climbing and yoga wear on the streets. For this year's Fall Style Guide, we thought it would be fun to feature two local athletes, typically dressed ready for biking or climbing, in new styles by local shops that feature looks that are designed for the outdoors but also celebrate latest trends. Check out the looks Outside In, Bronwen, and, new-to-downtown this year, Dutch and Bow are bringing us this Fall!

(Left) Outside In Willa Top by Faherty, $158 Overalls –Karuna Cord Wide Leg Overall by Toad&Co., $120 / Bronwen Glasswrap Bracelet by Bronwen, $98 (Right) Dutch + Bow ‘Colorado Winter’ Handmade Wool Hat by Hampui Hats, $375 Peach-Floral Hand Blockprinted Dress by Matta NY, $289 Shearling Slip-On Bootie by Swedish Hasbeens, $420 / Bronwen Leather Cuff, Bronwen, $72

Dutch + Bow Totonicapan Handmade Wool Hat by Hampui Hats, $330

Sway Beaded Earrings, by Pedal Creations, $88 Bronwen

Bronwen Cuddled Hearts Earrings by WorldScout, $98 Moonstone Ring by WorldScout, $98 Solstice Bracelet by Bronwen, $39 Peeky Bracelet by WorldScout, $39 / Dutch + Bow ‘Colorado Winter’ Handmade Wool Hat by Hampui Hats, $375

Outside In Bria Fanny/Crossbody Bag by J. Paige $165

Bronwen Gold Lace Earrings by Hoof & Arrow, $88

Dutch + Bow Handmade Leather /Palm Moroccan Market Basket, $65 / Bronwen Moonstone Ring, WorldScout, $98

- @breezybribrackett

Bri is a local 25-year-old mountain biker. What she loves most about biking is the community and opportunities that it has brought her. She spends a lot of her time at Mt. Bachelor Bike Park and on longer back country rides. She is the director of the Women's MTB Program at Pine Mountain Sports and enjoys watching women get into the sport!

Mira Cappichioni - @mira.capicchioni

Local climber Mira is 16 years old. She loves everything about Bend and all the sports that are just built in. She has been climbing since she was 10 and has competed indoors as well as climbed outdoors at local places like, Smith Rock, Widgi Creek and Meadow Camp. She was the national champion for bouldering when she was 13 and traveled to Arco, Italy, for the Youth World Championships. She also loves to mountain bike and snowboard.

@drew.cecchini.photo

My love for photography began when I was young and would spend hours digging through old family photo boxes. From there, I was inspired to take my first photo class in high school where I learned to develop black and white film. Although college and the first part of my career took me into the field of education, I started seriously pursuing photography when I had my own children and love documenting memories amid the beautiful Central Oregon backdrop. I hope that some of the moments I've been honored to capture, can some day fill up more photos boxes (or at least hard drives)... I know for sure, it fills my heart.

Outside In Mikki Henley in Neutral Color Block by Faherty,$158 / Sartoga Cord Shirt in Wind River Blue By Stio, $139 / Maven Slim in Heathered Black Denim by Dovetail Workwear $99 / Clara in Oro by Red Wing, $320 / Dutch + Bow Cordobé Felt Hat by Elegancia Hats, $82 / Pleated Shoulder Cream Sweater by Grade and Gather, $75 / Bay Skirt in Bonfire by Mirth Caftans, $235 / Shearling Slip-On Bootie by Swedish Hasbeens, $420

Bronwen Rosa Bracelets, by WorldScout, $38 / Dutch + Bow Josie Belt in Cognac by ADA, $120

Bronwen Beaded Wrap Necklace by WorldScout, $57 Three Petal Earrings by Bronwen, $88 / Dutch + Bow Cordobé Felt Hat by Elegancia Hats, $82 Pleated Shoulder Cream Sweater by Grade and Gather, $75

Bronwen Canyon Sunrise Earrings, Hoof & Arrow, $85 / Harmony Wrap Bracelet, Bronwen, $98

Bronwen Gemstone Rings by WorldScout, $98 / Outside In Heritage Leather Belt in Oro Russet $89

Bronwen Three Petal Earrings by Bronwen, $88 / Alhambra Necklace by WorldScout, $98 / Dutch + Bow Josie belt in Cognac by ADA, $120 bottom center Bronwen Canyon Sunrise Earrings, Hoof & Arrow, $85 / Harmony Wrap Bracelet, Bronwen, $98

Outside In Mountain Light in Cascades by Danner, $360

- @bronwenjewelry

Bronwen Jewelry is a Bend-based artisan jewelry line designed for active women. Our retail boutique in downtown Bend is abundant with our own jewelry designs as well as an artful curation of handcrafted gifts and accessories purposefully sourced from around the globe. The Bronwen brand is born from the spirit of travel and adventure and we believe fall fashion is a reflection of the places we most love and the experiences we have there. We love layering colors, textures and finished details which invoke a quiet sense of turning inward while living our lives in motion.

Outside In - @outsideinbend

Outside In is a locally owned outdoor lifestyle shop in Downtown Bend. They consciously curate a collection of clothing, shoes, outerwear, accessories and goods deeply inspired by the Central Oregon outdoor lifestyle, and the daily life adventures that come with living in CO. From brewery hopping attire to the latest ski gear for riding at Bachelor; Outside In is committed to bringing you quality goods that are built to last, always in style, and sustainably sourced. Shop local and love what you buy at Outside In.

Dutch + Bow - @dutchbow

At Dutch + Bow, we believe that fashion is not only practical but serves as an expression of self. What we wear allows us to be who we are or who we want to be in the moment. Founded and run by Ariane Harris, a third generation Oregonian, Dutch + Bow focuses on garments sustainably and ethically produced, and seeks out companies that give voice, dignity and livelihood to women, artists and minorities. These same garments empower us to be ourselves, whatever the season or trend.