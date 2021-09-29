Fall Style Guide 2021 

Here in Central Oregon, it is common to see athletic clothing dominate style. It's not surprising to see hiking, biking climbing and yoga wear on the streets. For this year's Fall Style Guide, we thought it would be fun to feature two local athletes, typically dressed ready for biking or climbing, in new styles by local shops that feature looks that are designed for the outdoors but also celebrate latest trends. Check out the looks Outside In, Bronwen, and, new-to-downtown this year, Dutch and Bow are bringing us this Fall!
Bri is a local 25-year-old mountain biker. What she loves most about biking is the community and opportunities that it has brought her. She spends a lot of her time at Mt. Bachelor Bike Park and on longer back country rides. She is the director of the Women's MTB Program at Pine Mountain Sports and enjoys watching women get into the sport!
Mira Cappichioni - @mira.capicchioni
Local climber Mira is 16 years old. She loves everything about Bend and all the sports that are just built in. She has been climbing since she was 10 and has competed indoors as well as climbed outdoors at local places like, Smith Rock, Widgi Creek and Meadow Camp. She was the national champion for bouldering when she was 13 and traveled to Arco, Italy, for the Youth World Championships. She also loves to mountain bike and snowboard.
PhotographerDrew Cecchini - @drew.cecchini.photo
My love for photography began when I was young and would spend hours digging through old family photo boxes. From there, I was inspired to take my first photo class in high school where I learned to develop black and white film. Although college and the first part of my career took me into the field of education, I started seriously pursuing photography when I had my own children and love documenting memories amid the beautiful Central Oregon backdrop. I hope that some of the moments I've been honored to capture, can some day fill up more photos boxes (or at least hard drives)... I know for sure, it fills my heart.
Bronwen Jewelry is a Bend-based artisan jewelry line designed for active women. Our retail boutique in downtown Bend is abundant with our own jewelry designs as well as an artful curation of handcrafted gifts and accessories purposefully sourced from around the globe. The Bronwen brand is born from the spirit of travel and adventure and we believe fall fashion is a reflection of the places we most love and the experiences we have there. We love layering colors, textures and finished details which invoke a quiet sense of turning inward while living our lives in motion.
Outside In - @outsideinbend
Outside In is a locally owned outdoor lifestyle shop in Downtown Bend. They consciously curate a collection of clothing, shoes, outerwear, accessories and goods deeply inspired by the Central Oregon outdoor lifestyle, and the daily life adventures that come with living in CO. From brewery hopping attire to the latest ski gear for riding at Bachelor; Outside In is committed to bringing you quality goods that are built to last, always in style, and sustainably sourced. Shop local and love what you buy at Outside In.
Dutch + Bow - @dutchbow
At Dutch + Bow, we believe that fashion is not only practical but serves as an expression of self. What we wear allows us to be who we are or who we want to be in the moment. Founded and run by Ariane Harris, a third generation Oregonian, Dutch + Bow focuses on garments sustainably and ethically produced, and seeks out companies that give voice, dignity and livelihood to women, artists and minorities. These same garments empower us to be ourselves, whatever the season or trend.
