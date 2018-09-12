Fall Style: Heirlooms 

click to enlarge
This fall, draw inspiration from two artists, Katie Daisy and Sheila Dunn, and two local shop owners, Alicia Renner and Jacq Smith, who we might consider to be Bend’s own “Heirlooms” of art and style. Over the years, they have contributed creatively to Bend, at times fervently and sometimes ever so subtly, while integrating and growing with the town. We asked them to share their take on this fall’s style
CYR Photographic
Artists Katie Daisy, left, and Sheila Dunn.
1. What is your perspective/preference on ‘style’ for this fall?
Katie
I typically wear all florals or all black for every season of the year. The ’90s might always be my go-to era! My favorite look for fall is wearing tights (fishnet or floral lace) paired with boots, a dress, and a tailored coat or velvet jacket. A felted boater or pork-pie hat is also a key item.
Sheila
In all facets of my life, I am making a concerted effort to choose quality over quantity. I have a handful of favorite items that are versatile for layering and made with quality materials. I’m a pretty big fan of comfort/being able to move freely and stretch so leggings are a staple for me. (Although I do love my old-school high-waisted Levis.)
Alicia
Firstly, I believe it was Coco Chanel
who said: “Fashion fades, but style is forever.” Therefore my thoughts on “style” are for life, and not just seasonal. Everyone has a picture in their head of who they want to be, how they want to present themselves. A person can gain a lot of confidence through what they wear. Especially if they’re wearing the things that make them feel most true to themselves. I think “success” is when you become the person you always dream of being, and I believe dressing like that person can help you walk up the path towards your goal with strength and grace.
Jacq
This fall I do solemnly swear to set aside the shiny puffy coat that riddles our town in daily winter outerwear. Jackets of many beautiful, complex textiles exist and I want to be the one to show them off—in all their second-life glory. Tangible textures, layers, fabric diversity, function, and going outside of the box.
-
CYR Photographic
-
Handmade left to right:Katie Country Roads Dress by Howl Attire, $120-$150; Beaded Bolo, Northwest Trading Post (NWTP), $200; Handmade Leather Hat, Found Natural Goods (FNG), $90; Bracelet, NWTP, $170; Moccasins, NWTP, $140. Sheila Scott St. Apron by Howl Attire, $65; Vintage Second-life Blue Corduroy Snap Dress, FNG, $89; Earrings, NWTP, $140; Boots, Les Newman’s, $340 . Jacq Cascadian Wool Shirt by Howl Attire, $180; Jasper Bolo, NWTP, $240; Vintage Wool Pants, NWTP, $35; Boots, Les Newman’s, $320; Braided Organic Sweet Grass Belt, FNG, $14; Carnelian Stone Ring, FNG, $12; Thonet Found Chair. Alicia Two Pan Tin Cloth Vest by Howl Attire, $180; Custom Cascadian Wool Shirt by Howl Attire, $180; Vintage Wranglers, NWTP, $25; Boots, Les Newman’s, $360.
2. What does ‘heirloom' mean to you in context of style? Do you currently have a favorite?
Katie
To me, heirloom means to be passed down through the ages... a classic and timeless item that holds special meaning and soul. Though I haven’t had many heirlooms passed down to me, I certainly will be passing along my favorite floral and velvet jackets. I found them second-hand and they are sacred to me!
Sheila
I have a few heirloom items at the moment. The most special is a dinosaur bone bracelet that was made by my Great Aunt Vivian who was an amateur paleontologist (the Supersaurus Vivianae dinosaur is named after her). I also love a long, cream-colored Pendleton sweater that I found at Cosa Cura. It has the look that it was made generations ago and will last for generations to come. And my other favorite is a pair of two toned black and brown leather Laredo lace-up boots I found at Cowgirl Cash. I wear them pretty much every day in the fall.
Alicia
An heirloom is something that is so integral to you and your style that it becomes a beloved part of your everyday life. It’s something that becomes an extention of yourself, the kind of thing that you’d want to share with your kin someday. Inherently it must also withstand this test of time, it must hold up under years of use. Good heirlooms may no longer look new, but they actually get better with age, because of all the stories and experiences they’ve been through.
Jacq
A teal silk slip has become my go-to layer whilst wearing dresses daily at Found and many jewelry pieces from my grandmas and mom that I can’t seem to part with—which is wild coming from me who will, and has, sold anyone anything anyone wants even if it’s around my neck.
3. What are your thoughts around handmade/recycled vs. ready-made/new?
Katie
I typically buy thoughtfully made or second-hand items. I’m a huge fan of Poshmark, where you can buy and sell used and vintage clothing! I’m also a huge fan of local and handmade seamstress Abby Dubief aka Of Mice and Mischief. She’s made me countless dresses and even my wedding and reception gowns!
Sheila
I’m a big fan of handmade at the moment. My current dream purchase is a vest from Alicia of Howl Attire. Knowing where my clothes are coming from and supporting the fellow makers that create them will always be my preference. But when I do buy new items, I do my best to support conscious companies and thoughtfully produced items.
Alicia
Of course one should try to support recycling and small business as much as possible – you’re actually supporting an individual in their survival on this planet. Buying handmade has the added benefit of being more personal, and possibly customizable. But I think as long as you are being conscious of what your dollar is supporting, that there is honest attention to quality, then go for it. This goes beyond just the quality of the finished products, but rather, the quality of the materials themselves, where the materials are sourced, how well the employees are treated, and how far it has to travel before getting to you (ecofootprint). In our North American culture it’s almost impossible to only buy handmade, so just vote with your dollar wisely.
Jacq
It’s imperative that we all choose to be resourceful, creative, recycle, re-purpose, restore and consume less—or consume more consciously. It’s our home, our loved ones, our earth that is at stake.
click to enlarge
-
CYR Photographic
-
Found left to right:JACQ Dutch & Bow Buyana Mudra Gemstone Bracelets from Found Natural Goods (FNG), $46 each; Indigo African Mud-Cloth, FNG, $60; Moccasins Northwest Trading Post (NWTP), $140. ALICIA Vintage Blue Velvet Tee, FNG, $80; Dutch & Bow Gemstone Malas, FNG, $84 each; Vintage Wranglers, NWTP, $25; 'Bond' Sandals by Freebird (also below). KATIE Handmade Lace Dress by Abby Dubief/ Of Mice & Mischief; Velvet Jacket by Free People; Freebird Shoes; Bolo, NWTP, $170. SHEILA African Mudcloth Scarf, FNG, $69; Citizens of Humanity Rust Corduroy, FNG, $110; Beaded Necklace, NWTP, $185; Sara Rose Leather Boots by Laredo, Cowgirl Cash, $80. "The Badlands" Painting by Sheila Dunn
4. What have you noticed as current in ‘art' and ‘style,’ local vs. beyond?
Katie
I’ve noticed that lately people are into a minimal look with muted colors and natural textures. While I can appreciate the simplicity and clean lines, I don’t think I will ever venture into that realm. I’ve always been majorly inspired by the loud colors and boundary-pushing patterns of maximalist designers such as Gucci & Versace. In my art, fashion and home decor, I’m always trying to balance the chaos of using all the colors and patterns. It’s like exploring a wonderland with multitudes of gardens and secret places.
Sheila
In Central Oregon I’ve noticed a combination of function with fashion (you know, it’s hard to ride a bike in heels). And locally, there seems to be a continued movement of supporting makers and creatives. I have felt tremendously supported by the community here as an artist. And it seems like this trend is happening beyond the Northwest as well which is awesome.
Alicia
The trend I’ve been noticing is a movement towards having less; and gal rammit (god dammit) does it feel good! Owning a few really nice things instead of a pile of cheap stuff limits the amount of stuff you need to worry about. I’ve always loved the idea of a wardrobe of interchangeable pieces that all have the same resulting “look,” so you don’t have to think about getting dressed, you can just put on whatever, and it all works together. I’ve also noticed a consciousness for the length of time quality takes to create. It may take longer from the time of ordering to receiving your handmade garment, but you can rest assured knowing that you’ve just supported an individual, and they’ve put real intention and love into your piece. Just as much as you, they want it to last you for many years, too.
Jacq
The story. Customers and clients are more and more curious about who made it, why, and when—the source behind the idea, the fabric, the jewelry. Because it matters and spreads passion!