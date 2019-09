For this style issue, we asked Chris-T Hodgen of DimePieces, mobile vintage modern pop-up shop, to curate looks for Fall. Enjoy some 'inspo' captured by Austin Montreil Leonard.

‘Free People’ Printed Faux Fur Coat, $398 Vanilla

style by Chris-T Hodgen @dimepieces.shop

photography | Austin Montreil Leonard @theburrrprint

models | Chris-T Hodgen & Shaun Juan

graphic design | euijin gray

How would you describe your style and what have you found from local shops?

CHRIS-T // Coveralls: Alix Jumper by Amuse Society, $79 Vanilla / Mustard Beanie: Dayshift Beanie by RVCA, $20 Vanilla / Purse: 'BAGGU' Mini Circle Purse by Baggu, $128.95 ju-bee-lee / ‘Zelma Rose’ Yucca Earrings, $118 Root Adorned / ‘Wanderluxe’ Serpentine Cuff, $56 Root Adorned / Boots: Slim Harness Boots by Frye, Chris-T’s own via Hot Box Betty SHAUN // Denim Vest: Shaun’s own, Vintage Ralph Lauren, $8 thrifted / Black Hoodie: @Opake_Guam, $70 Shaun’s own / Yellow tee: $20 Tactics / Camo Pants: Indie brand from Seoul, $24 Shaun’s own / Shoes: Shaun’s own, NikeLab Studio Blazer, $20 eBay

You can usually find me in a mix of thrifted clothing along with some select pieces from local shops (Vanilla is a hands-down favorite!). Honestly though, most of my basics are thrift-store finds that were either perfect as-is, or that I've tweaked to my liking. I'm trying to live a sustainable life as much as possible, and teaching my two girls the same; from the food we consume to the items we buy to dress ourselves and our home. The clothing industry is definitely an area I want to be more mindful of. There's a ton of waste that goes into the manufacture of new clothing, as well as unfair and unsafe labor practices; from the growing and dyeing of the fibers to the workers who cut and sew and ship the goods. I'm not perfect, not even close... but I'm definitely aiming to be a more conscientious consumer. I don't buy many brand new things, so when I do, I want to make sure I'm really going to love them for a long time. The white coveralls (from Vanilla) you see in these pics... well, I got 'em(!) and I'm gonna wear and love those 'til they fall off of me! And those black slim-cut Frye harness boots (an investment I made at Hot Box Betty like eight years ago cuz I knew they were "forever boots"), same!

My low-key, modern tomboy with hints of femme style definitely crosses over into my interior design tastes, too: bold shapes, interesting textures, mostly neutrals with occasional pops of color, classic pieces with a modern edge, not too trendy, natural materials... it's all connected!

Vintage Pottery Wares & Leather

I definitely stick to materials and silhouettes that I feel will stand the test of time. My side of the closet doesn't have much in it, but trust that I have a stack of at least a dozen pairs of Levi's denim in all washes and fits. Mostly vintage, with a few new ones from ju-bee-lee (my go-to for new 501s in Bend). In fact, I recently got a pair of suuuper high-waisted ones from there that will NOT be coming off my body all fall and winter long!

When it comes to jewelry, you'll find me at opposite ends of the spectrum; I'm either wearing a tiny, minimalist earring and a barely-there necklace, or a full-on statement piece; like these bold, woven beauties from my friend Erin's beautiful shop, Root Adorned. I love a modern, architectural vibe too, shape-wise. Frilly, feminine jewelry is not my thing.

How does style fit your relationship?

I love a nod to streetwear and I'm just learning more about that world from my very fashionable love, my guy, Shaun Juan. *insert heart eyes emoji* (and fire emoji, and drool face emoji, too, while we're at it!). Shaun's style is pretty casual, but even so, he's always mindful of all the details. I appreciate that so much about him. Picks just the right socks, beanie, glasses, sneakers! Gahhh. He definitely has a unique point of view; especially here in Bend. I mean, he does have a puffy coat (are you even a Bendite if you don't??), but it's an obscure Japanese brand he found at Gear Fix.

Chris-T // Fleece: Chiller Fleece Anorak by Obey, $139 Vanilla / Jeans: Vintage, altered Levi’s 501, Chris-T’s own / Shoes: Nike Air Max 90, Chris-T’s own, via Poshmark Shaun // Red/Navy plaid fleece pullover: Stussy x Patta, $150 Shaun’s own / Vest: Stussy, $25 Shaun’s own from eBay / Jeans: Shaun’s own, vintage 501s, $14 thrifted from Goodwill Bend / Shoes: NikeLab Studio Shaun’s own, / Blazer, $20 eBay / Vintage Leather Pillows, $tbd DimePieces

Pillows: DimePieces

He's a layering master, not afraid of color, a sneakerhead, and a legit thriftgod.

He's all about supporting indie brands, too. Shaun has definitely inspired me a lot, in more ways than I can say here. Sigh. We go thrifting together a few times a week; I guess you could say it's our thing. He heads straight for the clothes, I make a beeline for the home decor section, and we meet up somewhere in the middle eventually, sharing our finds, and then continuing the hunt together. It's a Tinder match made in heaven! He's so kind and creative; an artist, an athlete, a sweetheart, and I'd definitely swipe right again (and again and again)!

Tell us about DimePieces.

Four years ago, I bought a little, late '60s trailer with the intention of fixing it up and using it for family fun, but also as an eventual mobile pop-up vintage/ handmade goods shop. For years I've been carefully collecting, making and curating a selection of vintage furniture, artwork, pottery, textiles and some clothing, too, for my little mobile shop dream. Long story short, the trailer (we named her Toasty) is now adorable, and was almost ready for her big debut! *Cue the sad trombone*... until she was stolen right off the street just this past July, from next to my apartment!! (Yes, it was locked. Yes, so was the hitch thing. And sadly... it was full of many of my DimePieces treasures, and some important personal items, too!!) I was very, VERY lucky to have found the trailer, but sadly, the contents are still M.I.A. I'm keeping my head up, though; hopeful that whoever has my things has an actual heart and will return them to me... no questions asked! So in the meantime, I'm working to rebuild my inventory so that DimePieces can launch in early 2020! Fingers crossed, prayers said, crystals charged.

Vintage Mugs, $tbd DimePieces / ‘Zelma Rose’ Bonita / Necklace, $198 Root Adorned / ‘Zelma Rose’ Yucca Earrings, $118 Root Adorned / ‘Wanderluxe’ Serpentine Cuff, $56 Root Adorned / ‘Baggu’ Mini Circle Purse, $128.95 ju-bee-lee / Mudcloth Pillow Cover, $tbd DimePieces

Vintage Pottery Wares & Leather, Mexican Blanket: Gunn & Swain from @jamesmichelle personal collection

What inspired you to start DimePieces?

I worked for three years doing interior design with some very badass, very talented women when I moved back home to Ashland a couple years ago. That experience, along with my lifelong love of good design and hunting for cool affordable treasures, inspired me to really, truly, finally start DimePieces when I moved back to Bend last summer. My mom has forever been encouraging me to share my passions and talents, too. I hear you, Mom... I'm getting close! Forty-three years later, and no more time to waste. I'm more determined than ever to get Toasty in her best shape again (the thieves spray painted her ugly to disguise her appearance) and ready to roll, literally! There are some retail spots in town doing some very cool things with found and handmade objects, and I'm just excited to add DimePieces to the mix! I mean... Target has some cute shit, (clothing and decor) no lie. But it's basically "fast fashion." There's no story there, no soul. Are you really gonna love that trendy faux farmhouse decor a few years from now? Trends are fleeting, while good style lasts forever. There's a reason for all those 'Live Love Laugh' sign memes floating around the internet. And that whole faux Tuscan decor thing that was happening in the early 2000's... wuuuut? Put down the sponge paint roller, Brenda! Did I just say that?? Oops, guess I did. I could go on, but I won't. I realize my shop won't be for everyone.. but I hope it'll at least inspire you to seek out things with longevity rather than things that just seem "cute" in the moment. Imagine all the polyester chevron print rugs that went to die in a landfill.. yikes. We can all be doing better... so let's!