September 04, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Family Meals Month: A Push to Eat at Home 

Food Marketing Institute Foundation kicks off Family Meals Month

By

September is a time of re-focusing and a slowing down of the activities calendar—and for a lot of families, it means tightening up the belt on all those meals on the go. That also means it's an ideal time for a national organization to kick off Family Meals Month—a push to get families to eat at least one more meal at home each month. According to research from the Food Marketing Institute Foundation—the group behind Family Meals Month—88% of U.S. adults report eating healthier at home versus going out.

Newport Avenue Market in Bend. - DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
  • Newport Avenue Market in Bend.

Taking part locally is Newport Avenue Market, which already creates its "What's for Dinner Tuesday" meal kits that customers can order ahead. This month, the kits are designed for a family of four, cost $30, and can be pre-ordered so that customers can pick them up quickly and get home. The kits typically come with a main dish and two to three sides. FMI is encouraging people to use the hashtag #familymealsmonth to show what they're eating at home.

Newport Avenue Market
1121 NW Newport Ave., Bend
541-382-3940
newportavemarket.com/we-believe-in-family-meals/


