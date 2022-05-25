Family Sojourning 

Y
ou’ve been looking forward to that summer family vacation for months now and, finally
,
the date is just around the corner. Ah...what to bring? If you notice a panicky feeling
arising just at the mention of suitcases and carry-ons, then you are not alone. Packing
light is the way to go, but how do you balance minimalism with preparedness? W
e’ve got
some stellar tips for what to bring, what not to bring and how to make it all fit.
click to enlarge
Find the Right Bags
-
Natalie Stephenson
-
Child's suitcase courtesy of Wild Child/Clothing by Tate and Adele
Whether you’ll be checking bags at the airport or sticking to carry-ons, finding the appropriate
size bag for everyone in your family is key.
Make sure the luggage rolls easily and is not too heavy. Do the zippers work and are
they easy for kids to manage? These days you’ll be amazed at the feather-weight options
available. Choose small rolling cases for children; they’ll have fun cruising through the
airport with their very own luggage!
For carry-ons, backpacks are the answer for Mom and Dad, as they are easily slung
out of the way when carrying a child. Find a mini backpack for each kid where they can
store their snacks and toys for the journey. This has the added bonus of limiting their
playthings (if it won’t fit, it’s not coming).
Make a List and Follow it!
Figure out how many days you’ll be away and start planning each child’
s
outfits. Write out a list by family member and then by day. Realize that some
items may be worn more than once and things like a light jacket may be worn
every day. If you have access to laundry facilities, pack less and plan to wash
everything mid-vacation.
Make use of color-coded packing cubes (each child gets their own) or
substitute plastic shopping bags for an economical alternative. Packing full
outfits per cube allows children to grab one and start dressing themselves,
instead of rummaging through the entire case.
When packing, get the little ones involved. Who doesn’t love putting
stuff in the suitcase?
The Clothing Plan
Check the weather forecast and pack accordingly. Layering is the
best approach. Leave bulky, thick items behind and opt for lighter
more versatile pieces that can be layered to create warmth. Clothing
like quick dry tops and zip-off pants are worth every penny since they
can be used for a variety of conditions and changing temperatures.
Avoid jeans and sweaters which can take too long to dry in the event
of a quick wash in the bathroom.
Allow only two pairs of shoes per family member. Go with a pair of
comfortable sandals and close-toed shoes (sneakers). Sandals can
be dressed up or down, and really, who’s looking at your feet?
Don’t forget to bring one of
each of the following:
•
Swimsuit
•
Hat
•
Pajamas
•
Wind/rain jacket
(waterproof and lightweight
is best)
•
Sunglasses
What Else?
•
Underwear and socks: they
don’t occupy a lot of space, so
bring whatever you need
•
Toiletries: buy the small travel
sizes for everything
•
Small first aid kit: tweezers,
bandaids, antibiotic cream,
acetaminophen and antacids
•
Diapers: bring just a few days-
worth and plan to buy more
mid-vacation
•
Powdered laundry detergent
in a Ziploc bag: perfect for a
quick wash in a hotel sink
•
Tech organizer: avoid a
stringy tangled mess of
chargers and earpods
•
Cash: don’t leave home
without a little bit, in case your
card is damaged or stolen
Last Thoughts
Packing light not only relieves
the stress of searching through
heaps of stuff to find that one item,
but also reminds us to explore
what’s uniquely on offer while
we’re away from home. Don’t
worry: unless you’re on a remote
jungle expedition, you should be
able to find and purchase most
anything you forgot. When in
doubt, throw it out!