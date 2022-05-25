Family Sojourning 

Y

click to enlarge Natalie Stephenson

Child's suitcase courtesy of Wild Child/Clothing by Tate and Adele

Don’t forget to bring one of each of the following:



• Swimsuit

• Hat

• Pajamas

• Wind/rain jacket (waterproof and lightweight is best)

• Sunglasses



What Else?



• Underwear and socks: they don’t occupy a lot of space, so bring whatever you need

• Toiletries: buy the small travel sizes for everything

• Small first aid kit: tweezers, bandaids, antibiotic cream, acetaminophen and antacids

• Diapers: bring just a few days- worth and plan to buy more mid-vacation

• Powdered laundry detergent in a Ziploc bag: perfect for a quick wash in a hotel sink

• Tech organizer: avoid a stringy tangled mess of chargers and earpods

• Cash: don’t leave home without a little bit, in case your card is damaged or stolen



Last Thoughts



Packing light not only relieves the stress of searching through heaps of stuff to find that one item, but also reminds us to explore what’s uniquely on offer while we’re away from home. Don’t worry: unless you’re on a remote jungle expedition, you should be able to find and purchase most anything you forgot. When in doubt, throw it out!

