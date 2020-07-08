Farm-Grown Music 

Local musicians looking to spark their creativity and hang with other artists for inspiration might look to this weekend as a great opportunity to expand their craft. Pete Karsounes and Eric Leadbetter, two gems of Bend's music scene, will host a songwriters camp at Rareloom Farm and Garden starting Friday.

Rareloom Farms

This pastoral setting provides the backdrop for a songwriters camp.

Located in Tumalo, Rareloom Farm is a colorful sanctuary filled with produce, flowers and cute farm animals. Not only is it a great spot for people looking to upgrade their gardens, but it's also a hideaway for artists looking to create. Plus, it's in Leadbetter's neck of the woods. Since the pandemic, Leadbetter has seen his live music schedule slow significantly—so he's been supplementing with some farm time.

"But in all honesty, when the gigs dropped off for me, I asked Jason and Meg (Rareloom's owners) if they needed any extra help sowing, transplanting and working the register in the greenhouse. They said absolutely—so I started helping a few hours a week for start trades," says Leadbetter.

"Once we got swinging back to 'normal' again, Jason and I started talking events and this one popped into my head! The property is beautiful. I thought of teaming up with Pete Kartsounes because we had been gaining some steam playing before the lockdown, and he's a great songsmith."

The retreat starts at 5pm on Friday and goes until 4pm on Saturday. For everyone's safety, the event has a 20-person limit, and all activities are held outside.

Things will kick off with a meet and greet, followed by a dinner catered by local eateries Bleu Rooster and Southern Accent. After that, Leadbetter and Kartsounes will lead a variety of workshops.

"Workshops will range from 'incorporating nature,' to 'the math of music,' to 'lyrical melody' and more," Leadbetter tells the Source. "We will have some fun assignments for people to team up and work on, co-writing as well as song circles and song sharing."

Following the workshops will be an open mic on the treehouse stage and a late-night bonfire under the stars—with more music, of course.

Saturday includes breakfast, more workshops, song circles and performances—offering more than one opportunity for artists to connect and get out of their comfort zones.

"I am really looking forward to the workshops and jams in the treehouse... you have to see it to understand how cool it is! What a perfect stage."

After the retreat finishes, Leadbetter and Kartsounes will take over the Volcanic Theatre Pub on Saturday night. For them, this is the perfect kind of weekend.

"It will be a great transition to do two days of songwriting with some very talented musicians, then go perform our duo act at Volcanic that night. Couldn't have planned a better lead into an amazing gig at Bend's favorite venue!"

Tickets for the Volcanic show are available in advance on Volcanic Theatre Pub's website.

Kartsounes & Leadbetter

Sat., July 11, 8-10:30pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub

70 SW Century Dr., Bend

$20