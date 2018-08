click to enlarge Wikimedia commons

Farm to Fork Sunset Dinner and Fundraiser

Sun., Sept. 9, 3:30pm to 7:30pm,

$85

13000 SW Century Dr., Bend

541-633-7834

heartoforegon.org

The third annual Farm to Fork Dinner and Fundraiser, benefiting Heart of Oregon Corps, is a gourmet sunset dinner at Mt. Bachelor 's Pine Marten Lodge, featuring ingredients from local farms by a local chef. Tickets are $85 and include a lift ticket, appetizers, beer, dinner with wine, dessert and live music.