April 18, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Farmers Market Opens Early + A New Location 

By
BEND FARMER'S MARKET
  • Bend Farmer's Market

Get your canvas bags ready! The Downtown Farmers Market is opening a month earlier than years past. Opening day is Wednesday, May 2 from 2-6pm at the Brooks Alley downtown, between Oregon and Franklin. Shop for local fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, eggs, flowers, sweet treats and more.

Plus, a new and improved eastside Farmers Market will open at the Whole Foods Market on Thursday, July 5 from 2-6pm. If the downtown traffic and parking drives you crazy, this location is easily accessible with plenty of parking.

Bend Farmers Market
bendfarmersmarket.com
541-408-4998


