Favorite reads from Dudley's Bookshop Cafe 

Editor's note: Back in the before-times (aka pre-COVID), each month we worked with Dudley's Bookshop Cafe to curate a selection of books readers might want to come pick up the evening of an upcoming First Friday. With First Friday still off the table for June, according to the event's organizers, these books become (just?) more great reads to add to your summer reading list. Oh, and downtown Bend's First Friday is expected to return in July.

"Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead

Spanning a century and taking us from Montana and the Pacific Northwest to New Zealand, Alaska and beyond, this giant novel encompasses the history of early flight, life in the West, World War II and the adventure of the unknown. Following two different women—one an aviation pioneer and the other an actress tasked with playing her years after she disappeared, "Great Circle" will deservedly be one of the big books of the Summer. -TB

"On Time and Water" by Andri Snær Magnason

A poetic and haunting reflection of Iceland's melting glacial splendor. A perfect book to get away from stats and to instead feel the losses of climate change in your soul. I was reminded both of Robert Macfarlane and Barry Lopez in the way it seeped in. -AA

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

Like everyone else, I loved "The Martian." His follow-up, "Artemis," was plenty of fun but felt kinda like Weir-lite. Expecting more of the same this time around, I was pleasantly surprised to find I was reading a sci-fi-thriller-first-contact-buddy comedy-bromance story! As crazy as that sounds, Weir absolutely nails it. "Project Hail Mary" is every bit the equal of "The Martian" and, dare I say, might even be better. I stayed up late into the night to finish this one and I suspect you will, too. One of my favorite reads of the year. -TB

"The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

A vivid tale of Dust Bowl "Oakies" as seen through the lens of shame, gender and class struggle. True to form, Hannah did tons of research and makes the time period come alive. Not only that, she provides gripping descriptors that leave you feeling the grit scrape your skin and the anger of injustice boil inside your bones. -AA