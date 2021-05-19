 Favorite reads from Dudley's Bookshop Cafe | Book Talk | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 19, 2021 Culture » Book Talk

Favorite reads from Dudley's Bookshop Cafe 

Great reads to add to your summer reading list

By

Editor's note: Back in the before-times (aka pre-COVID), each month we worked with Dudley's Bookshop Cafe to curate a selection of books readers might want to come pick up the evening of an upcoming First Friday. With First Friday still off the table for June, according to the event's organizers, these books become (just?) more great reads to add to your summer reading list. Oh, and downtown Bend's First Friday is expected to return in July.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"Great Circle" by Maggie Shipstead

Spanning a century and taking us from Montana and the Pacific Northwest to New Zealand, Alaska and beyond, this giant novel encompasses the history of early flight, life in the West, World War II and the adventure of the unknown. Following two different women—one an aviation pioneer and the other an actress tasked with playing her years after she disappeared, "Great Circle" will deservedly be one of the big books of the Summer. -TB

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"On Time and Water" by Andri Snær Magnason

A poetic and haunting reflection of Iceland's melting glacial splendor. A perfect book to get away from stats and to instead feel the losses of climate change in your soul. I was reminded both of Robert Macfarlane and Barry Lopez in the way it seeped in. -AA

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

Like everyone else, I loved "The Martian." His follow-up, "Artemis," was plenty of fun but felt kinda like Weir-lite. Expecting more of the same this time around, I was pleasantly surprised to find I was reading a sci-fi-thriller-first-contact-buddy comedy-bromance story! As crazy as that sounds, Weir absolutely nails it. "Project Hail Mary" is every bit the equal of "The Martian" and, dare I say, might even be better. I stayed up late into the night to finish this one and I suspect you will, too. One of my favorite reads of the year. -TB

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

A vivid tale of Dust Bowl "Oakies" as seen through the lens of shame, gender and class struggle.  True to form, Hannah did tons of research and makes the time period come alive. Not only that, she provides gripping descriptors that leave you feeling the grit scrape your skin and the anger of injustice boil inside your bones. -AA

About The Author

Tom Beans & Aaron Akbar, Dudley's BookShop Cafe

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Coming Soon: Tyler Martian's 'Refined'
A New Gathering Space for NWX
Ten Wildflowers to Watch for this Spring
Worthy Brewing's Organic Farm
The Bees and the Words
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Book Talk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
The Science of Happiness with Catherine A. Sanderson, Ph. D.

Staff Pick
The Science of Happiness with Catherine A. Sanderson, Ph. D.

Tue., May 25, 6-7:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 19-26, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

Restaurant Guide

Baking the Magic: The making of the Source Weekly's 2021 Restaurant Guide cover ▶ [with video]

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation