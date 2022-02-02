February Fun at Mt. Bachelor 

Mt. Bachelor's February agenda is packed to the brim with awesome events that are fun for the entire family! A couple exciting occasions being featured on the mountain in the coming weeks include the celebration of the opening of Peace Park for the 2022 winter season and VertFest.

The Peace Park Season Opening Celebration starts on Feb. 5, 11am-3pm, and features dancing and funky beats at the Woodward Boombox, athletes lapping the park and photographers snapping shots of riders carving up snow paths. The park is located off the Skyliner lift, and skiers and snowboarders with the most style will be featured on both the Mt. Bachelor and Woodward Mt. Bachelor social channels.

The VertFest event takes place on Feb. 13 at 10am and "is dedicated to raising the level of snow safety education and stoke for backcountry enthusiasts and supporting the efforts of the Central Oregon Avalanche Center," according to the Mt. Bachelor website.

The main draw of VertFest is the uphill race that challenges the abilities of all ages and skill levels who take on the course with or without a costume. The race will be divided into separate divisions based on experience that includes: Elite, Recreational, Splitboard, Rookie Rally and Youth. Awards will be given to the winners of each division and for the best costume.

Registration cost for VertFest is $35 for adults and $15 for youth.

Visit mtbachelor.com for more information on both events and for lift ticket pricing and VertFest registration.

