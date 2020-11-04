 Fermentation for Pandemic Times | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 04, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Fermentation for Pandemic Times 

The Deschutes Public Library has free presentations on a variety of fermented foods throughout the week

By
click to enlarge UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many are searching for new and exciting ways to eat healthier and keep our immune systems on the defensive. Fermented foods offer a delicious twist on health foods. The Deschutes Public Library has free presentations on a variety of fermented foods throughout the week.

Kombucha: Join Carly King, a student at Southern Oregon University who brews an average of five gallons of uniquely flavored kombucha every two weeks. Follow along online on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 3-4 pm. Be sure to get your supplies ahead of time!

Dosa Demonstration: Dosas are a South Indian style crepe made from fermented rice and lentils. Follow along with fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz as he walks people through making dosas and other methods of fermenting the humble rice and beans. The self-taught fermentation enthusiast has written two books and hosted hundreds of workshops on the art of fermenting food. Join in online on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 2-3 pm.

Cheese: Market of Choice Chef and cheese steward John Butera has been helping Bendites find their new favorite cheese since 2016. This live virtual cheese tasting will feature five cheeses from as far as England or as close as sunny California. Get registered and grab your cheeses ahead of time! Get to tasting online on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 6:30-7:30 pm.

About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Practical Home Renovations
Post-Election High?
Free Will Astrology—Week of November 5
Fickle-Down Economics
Winter Insider 2020
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Early Church Service Limited Space

Early Church Service Limited Space - Prineville

Sun., Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., Sun., Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. and Sun., Nov. 22, 8:30 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

Give Guide


View Online

More by Megan Burton

  • Veteran's Day Brewery Pop Up

    Veteran's Day Brewery Pop Up

    With each sale, Braveheart gives back to veteran and military support groups
    • By Megan Burton
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • Winter Events!

    Winter Events!

    Here are the events we know are happening and updates on ones that are still up in the air
    • By Megan Burton
    • Nov 4, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 4-11, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation