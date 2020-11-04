Fermentation for Pandemic Times 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many are searching for new and exciting ways to eat healthier and keep our immune systems on the defensive. Fermented foods offer a delicious twist on health foods. The Deschutes Public Library has free presentations on a variety of fermented foods throughout the week.
Kombucha: Join Carly King, a student at Southern Oregon University who brews an average of five gallons of uniquely flavored kombucha every two weeks. Follow along online on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 3-4 pm. Be sure to get your supplies ahead of time!
Dosa Demonstration: Dosas are a South Indian style crepe made from fermented rice and lentils. Follow along with fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz as he walks people through making dosas and other methods of fermenting the humble rice and beans. The self-taught fermentation enthusiast has written two books and hosted hundreds of workshops on the art of fermenting food. Join in online on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 2-3 pm.
Cheese: Market of Choice Chef and cheese steward John Butera has been helping Bendites find their new favorite cheese since 2016. This live virtual cheese tasting will feature five cheeses from as far as England or as close as sunny California. Get registered and grab your cheeses ahead of time! Get to tasting online on Thursday, Nov. 5 from 6:30-7:30 pm.
