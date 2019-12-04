Fermented Hot Sauce, Made #inBend 

Courtesy Habit Hot Sauce

Probiotic drinks and supplements are all the rage these days—and now, two Bendites are bringing hot sauce into the fold. Drayson Helberg and Bud Torcom are the creators of Habit Hot Sauce, which is beginning to hit shelves around Bend. The hot sauce is made in small batches and is fermented instead of cooked—meaning the sauce, packaged in earth-friendly glass bottles, needs to be stored in the fridge. Ingredients in the first flavor—Habanero Hibiscus—include Merken, a rare spice from Chile, as well as organic and non-GMO peppers sourced from Central Oregon farmers.

While it's not overly spicy, the flavor is delightful. If Caribbean hot sauce and hot wing sauces got married and had a baby, this would be what it tastes like. I loved it, putting it on everything that calls for spice.

The guys behind Habit plan to release a new flavor, Blueberry Habanero, sometime this month. For now, find the original Habit at several local restaurants as well as Newport Avenue Market and Terrebonne Thriftway... in the refrigerated section, of course...

Habit Hot Sauce

habithotsauce.com