Fill Your Pantry for the Winter Ahead 

The outdoor farmers markets might be done for the season—but an indoor version is coming up, aimed at letting customers stock up for the cold season. The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is the beneficiary for the fourth annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Tykeson Hall on the Oregon State University-Cascades campus. It's a lot like a farmers market—except that things come in bigger allotments. On offer will be items such as 10-pound bags of onions or 20-pound bags of potatoes, at bulk prices.

Submitted

"The only thing that should be traveling during the holidays is you to see your family, not your produce," said event coordinator Megan French.

Pre-ordering for the event has already begun and goes through Nov. 3—an option that helps local producers plan ahead for how much to bring to the event. That said, some producers will be at the event who won't be part of the pre-order program. People can pre-order by going to centraloregonfillyourpantry.com.

Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event

Sat., Nov. 9. 10am-3pm

Tykeson Hall, OSU-Cascades

1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend

Info at centraloregonfillyourpantry.com