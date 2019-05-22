Search
May 22, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Music Guide

Finding Art in Nature 

Wanderlust Tours' Art in Nature series combines scenic tours with live performances

By

Central Oregon offers beautiful views year-round—and no shortage of adventures for those who seek them. Wanderlust Tours is capitalizing on those breathtaking backdrops by pairing outdoor tours with live music and arts performances.

Bend Camerata performing in the forest in February. - COURTESY BEND CAMERATA
  • Courtesy Bend Camerata
  • Bend Camerata performing in the forest in February.

"It stems from my belief that much of art is inspired by nature, the natural world and its beauty," says Dave Nissen of Wanderlust Tours. Two years ago, Nissen had an idea to create opportunities for artists and musicians to perform and create outside in beautiful landscapes, and the Art in Nature series was born.

Most recently, Wanderlust paired a snow shoeing tour in the forest with a performance by the Bend Camerata a cappella choir.

"The songs chosen were absolutely appropriate to the natural world—even to the point of the words, where in snow is falling in the forest," says Nissen. "And it was—it was a stunning 14-degree day with snow just falling out of the sky."

Three Art in Nature tours and performances are scheduled this summer, with a few tentative performances with local fiddle prodigy CJ Neary and poet Ellen Waterston in the works for later this year.

COURTESY BEND CAMERATA
  • Courtesy Bend Camerata

Private Piano Concert at Summer Lake w/ Hunter Noack's In A Landscape

Overnight tour showcasing the beauty and history of Summer Lake and a piano concert featuring Hunter Noack.

Sat., July 20
$560 per person
Wanderlust Tours
61535 S Hwy 97 #13, Bend

Mountain Paddling Tour & Hunter Noack's In A Landscape Performance

Paddling tour and a live performance on Mt. Bachelor.

Sun., July 21
$150-$230 per person
Wanderlust Tours
61535 S Hwy 97 #13, Bend

Lakeside Dinner Concert w/ Bend Camerata

An a cappella performance by Bend Camerata, after a hike to a lakeside location for a dinner catered by Wild Oregon Foods.

Friday, Aug. 30
$175 per person
Wanderlust Tours
61535 S Hwy 97 #13, Bend

Wanderlust Tours Art in Nature series
wanderlusttours.com/art-in-nature-series


Comments

