Finding the Silver Lining 

There’s no doubt about it... times, they are a changin’.
As a community, most have abided by social distancing guidelines, doing our best to adapt to the “new normal” for almost two months now.
While there is an undeniable air of uncertainty and fear that has not yet dissipated, some Central Oregon locals have been taking advantage of these unprecedented times, doing what they can to find the silver lining. From building duck mansions and taking up painting to getting sober and golfing with the kids, here are how some community members have benefited from quarantine, and actively made the most of an otherwise scary situation.
Sara Walker, a Sunriver local and mom of three, has focused her free time on raising a “fourth child,” and has truly learned the importance of… ducks.
They’ve been completely consuming my time, but in a good way. Our first duck, Miss Quackers, she just follows me around all day while I garden and work on other household projects. I can safely say that if it wasn’t for the current state of things I never would’ve gotten the opportunity to understand the immense joys of duck ownership. My husband built an incredible and somewhat excessive house for the ducks in the backyard. My children love them, we love them; it’s given us all something to do.”
A single mother, Stephanie Von Ayden noticed that being quarantined allowed her the opportunity to bond with her 10-year-old son, Lucian. “I started spending so much time really learning about my own son! I started picking up on things I had no idea I was missing when it came to his learning habits, and I learned how insanely creative he could be. I also learned a lot about myself. I tend to stay really creative within my life with theater and makeup, but I've recently explored painting again. I taught myself to paint, and it turns out that sitting down and expressing myself through that medium was really beneficial. I’m a lot more creative than I had anticipated!”
He noted that returning to Bend might inspire temptation, but that continuing these healthy habits was now higher on his list of priorities than spending hours at his favorite local dive bar.
“I think the biggest and most important part of all of this is continuing these habits once I return to Bend. But it shouldn’t be too hard. I've reprioritized what’s important to me. I was so busy day-to-day that I forgot to take care of myself. I wasn’t being introspective. I’m going to adjust my schedule when I get back, and only ‘let loose’ at special social gatherings. It’s just so easy to throw caution to the wind and say, ‘Eh, I want to have fun, screw it.’ I’ll have to work hard to keep my priorities in check.”
Daidone concluded that while the break has been beneficial, there are certain things about returning that he’s looking forward to. “One thing I do really miss are the dispensaries. The way New Jersey does things… it’s archaic.”
