July 23, 2020 News » Local News

Fines for the Unmasked 

Bend City Council puts teeth to the governor's mask orders, with fines for those not in compliance

By
The Bend City Council held an emergency meeting Thursday morning, where councilors voted in favor of issuing fines to people not following mask orders.

The fines would range from $100 to $500. City councilors also re-instated the “strong advisory” against travel to Bend through Labor Day, and asked city staff to begin working on some stricter regulations for hotels and short-term rentals.
Russell said the Council is also evaluating the possibility of providing masks to visitors in Bend, and specifically in the crowded areas of the Deschutes River, like Riverbend Park.
“Most people are following the mask regulation, whether that is visitors or locals,” said Mayor Sally Russell at a press briefing after the city council meeting. “For some local businesses, it is awkward to manage those who are endangering people in our community. This order sends a message: ‘You need to wear your face covering.’”

Russell said the Council is also evaluating the possibility of providing masks to visitors in Bend, and specifically in the crowded areas of the Deschutes River, like Riverbend Park.

The level of enforcement will depend on who's available among local police officers, and what's going on when a problem with an unmasked person arises, Russell said.

click image Mayor Sally Russell called an emergency meeting of the Bend City Council Thursday morning to vote on mask enforcement. - SCREENSHOT VIA CITY OF BEND WEBEX MEETING
  • Screenshot via City of Bend Webex Meeting
  • Mayor Sally Russell called an emergency meeting of the Bend City Council Thursday morning to vote on mask enforcement.


For the new lodging regulations, councilors directed city staff to research  lodging regulations in other parts of the U.S. Eventually, hotels and short-term rentals may be required to notify their guests of social distancing measures before and during their stay, and ask them to confirm they have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. The Council declined to pursue quarantine requirements for visitors (as some other states have done) because Gov. Kate Brown’s team is considering travel restrictions for people traveling within the state and for people traveling to Oregon from other states, Russell explained.

“As we get closer to the fall and the start of the school year, there will be more of these quick decisions,” Russell said. “The safety of our residents, the economic stability of our businesses and their employees… these are huge and high priorities for every single councilor. We are here to support you.”


Editor's note: This story is developing. The Source reached out to the Bend Police department for more details about how enforcement might play out in the City of Bend. We'll update as more information becomes available.

About The Author

Laurel Brauns

Laurel Brauns

Laurel has toured the national coffeehouse circuit as a singer-songwriter and spent years buried in psychology books to earn her (in-progress) PhD. She was rescued from both artistic and academic obscurity by The Source Weekly where she loves telling stories about the people who make this community a better place...
More
