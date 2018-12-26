Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 26, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

FireOnyx is set to Thrill 

An album release galore for Brother Gabe

By

Parallel 44's founder Gabe Johnson is stepping even more out into the music scene with the release party of his solo debut album "FireOnyx" at the Volcanic Theatre Pub.

Brother Gabe prepares for the new year with his release party. - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Brother Gabe prepares for the new year with his release party.

Self-produced by Brother Gabe himself, alongside Steve Swatkins – whom Johnson says is a "gentleman in the truest sense" – "FireOnyx" is a combination of soul, funk and a lot of other good vibes. It comes inspired from some of music's greats, like Steely Dan and D'Angelo's "Voodoo." Through the 15 tracks you're given a good variety of flavors: groovy basslines, a killer assortment of drums, and some very fun rapping. With a long run in the music industry, Johnson says that this recording process was "liberating," and he was able to learn new things along the way that he hadn't had to do in previous recording processes.

"The first day of tracking I bawled," says Johnson of how positive this experience was.

More of this feeling came in the form of feedback from others in the music industry, all of whom Johnson respects and trusts. A lot of love has been put into this project even before recording started back in April. "We had to do it in three different stretches," Johnson says about the duration of recording. "As a promoter, a parent and a husband, I couldn't just go away to the studio for long periods of time."

As for the release party, the night is set to be filled with that same positivity. Along with a co-billing of Gabe and the Swatkins Positive Agenda, they will also be joined on stage by other performers such as Ze Rox, Tyrone Hendrix and Andre Zapata, to name a few. This comradery built through recording will be very present on stage that night.

The first 25 who bought tickets will receive a free signed copy of the album. The following 25 will still receive a CD, and everyone else who attends will get 50 percent off a physical copy of "FireOnyx" ($5) or you can opt in for a digital download code. The album is also available for streaming on Apple Music.

Brother Gabe Album Release Party
Fri., Dec. 28 8:30pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr. ,Bend
Buy tickets on bendticket.com
$10

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 26-January 2, 2019

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation