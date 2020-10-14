First, Drive-in Movies. Now, Drive-in Concerts 

We've covered all year long how the pandemic has forced artists and venues to get creative with programming—and this week might be a good time to check out one of those special shows.

On Friday, Going Left presents a Drive-In Fest at Thump Coffee (on York), featuring three acts: Redwood Son, Jeshua Marshall and Matt Puccio Jr. The Drive-in show is free and open on a first-come-first-serve basis. People can register for a spot through Eventbrite.

Drive-in shows are a great opportunity to swap the screens for an in-person show, giving people more of a sense of actually being in a live concert setting. Plus, drive-up entertainment is just cool. If you've made it out to one of BendFilm's drive-in movies this summer you know what I'm talking about— the drive-in method is fun for everyone.

"I'm stoked to be a part of the Going Left Drive-In Fest. It's exciting to have a Portland artist come perform with us in Bend. As normal as that used to be, it feels like a special treat in these strange days," said Jeshua Marshall.

The lineup by itself makes this show a blast. Locals Marshall and Puccio Jr. will bring their always-skilled musicianship to the stage, as they have been all summer, and with Portland's Redwood Son (Josh Malm) bringing his fun sound of country, pop and funk, the night will definitely be a memorable one. Malm's latest single, "This Time (My Quarantyne),' is a catchy and lighthearted jam for the times. Marshall on the other hand, will release a new single on Oct. 30, titled "Life of a Snake," that is a bit more serious but brings that smooth Marshall sound. Maybe if we're lucky, we'll get to hear both.

Going Left, the presenter of the show, is a music blog, management and show promotions service that posts new music recommendations constantly on Instagram (@going_left_music), writes about music on its website and puts on shows and live streams for music fans all over. Earlier this year, Going Left planned to host a drive-in concert in the Badlands Wilderness, but moved it to Silver Moon Brewing following technical difficulties. That show was a fundraiser for the Central Oregon Diversity Project, with proceeds going toward efforts to support the Black Lives Matter Movement.

If you attend this week's show, Going Left wants to ensure everyone brings a mask in case audience members need to leave their designated space. Thump will sell pizza and drinks throughout the evening to make the night a complete concert experience.

On Oct. 23, Going Left will put on another drive-in show at Thump with Tony Smiley and other acts to be announced soon. That show won't be free like this week's, but it's nice to know more shows like this are coming and keeping live music moving into the fall.

Going Left Drive-in Fest

Fri., Oct., 16, 5:30-9:30pm

Thump Coffee

549 NW York Dr., Bend

No cover - register ahead on Eventbrite for a spot