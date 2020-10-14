 First, Drive-in Movies. Now, Drive-in Concerts | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 14, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

First, Drive-in Movies. Now, Drive-in Concerts 

Thump Coffee show includes performances from Redwood Son, Jeshua Marshall and Matt Puccio Jr.

By

We've covered all year long how the pandemic has forced artists and venues to get creative with programming—and this week might be a good time to check out one of those special shows.

On Friday, Going Left presents a Drive-In Fest at Thump Coffee (on York), featuring three acts: Redwood Son, Jeshua Marshall and Matt Puccio Jr. The Drive-in show is free and open on a first-come-first-serve basis. People can register for a spot through Eventbrite.

Jeshua Marshall plays Friday, Oct., 16 at the Drive-In Fest at Thump Coffee, along with Redwood Son and Matt Puccio Jr. - COURTESY JESHUA MARSHALL
  • Courtesy Jeshua Marshall
  • Jeshua Marshall plays Friday, Oct., 16 at the Drive-In Fest at Thump Coffee, along with Redwood Son and Matt Puccio Jr.

Drive-in shows are a great opportunity to swap the screens for an in-person show, giving people more of a sense of actually being in a live concert setting. Plus, drive-up entertainment is just cool. If you've made it out to one of BendFilm's drive-in movies this summer you know what I'm talking about— the drive-in method is fun for everyone.

"I'm stoked to be a part of the Going Left Drive-In Fest. It's exciting to have a Portland artist come perform with us in Bend. As normal as that used to be, it feels like a special treat in these strange days," said Jeshua Marshall.

The lineup by itself makes this show a blast. Locals Marshall and Puccio Jr. will bring their always-skilled musicianship to the stage, as they have been all summer, and with Portland's Redwood Son (Josh Malm) bringing his fun sound of country, pop and funk, the night will definitely be a memorable one. Malm's latest single, "This Time (My Quarantyne),' is a catchy and lighthearted jam for the times. Marshall on the other hand, will release a new single on Oct. 30, titled "Life of a Snake," that is a bit more serious but brings that smooth Marshall sound. Maybe if we're lucky, we'll get to hear both.

Going Left, the presenter of the show, is a music blog, management and show promotions service that posts new music recommendations constantly on Instagram (@going_left_music), writes about music on its website and puts on shows and live streams for music fans all over. Earlier this year, Going Left planned to host a drive-in concert in the Badlands Wilderness, but moved it to Silver Moon Brewing following technical difficulties. That show was a fundraiser for the Central Oregon Diversity Project, with proceeds going toward efforts to support the Black Lives Matter Movement.

click to enlarge GOING LEFT MUSIC
  • Going Left Music

If you attend this week's show, Going Left wants to ensure everyone brings a mask in case audience members need to leave their designated space. Thump will sell pizza and drinks throughout the evening to make the night a complete concert experience.

On Oct. 23, Going Left will put on another drive-in show at Thump with Tony Smiley and other acts to be announced soon. That show won't be free like this week's, but it's nice to know more shows like this are coming and keeping live music moving into the fall.

Going Left Drive-in Fest
Fri., Oct., 16, 5:30-9:30pm
Thump Coffee
549 NW York Dr., Bend
No cover - register ahead on Eventbrite for a spot


About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

May the Source Be With You
Dill Point in a Turning World
Central Oregon's Median Home Prices Jump Again in September
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 15
Coddle Herder
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    Artist Fact Sheet: Keith Harkin

    The Irishman brings his well-rounded abilities to Bend
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Shane Osborne

Shane Osborne - Northside Bar & Grill

Fri., Oct. 16, 7-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Working with the Spirit of the Times

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 7, 2020
    The 14th annual Bend Roots Revival is a go—but the locals' music fest is seeing changes in this pandemic year More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Source Material

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 30, 2020
    September's best music from Eric Leadbetter, Tuck Hollimon & Anjimile More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Artists Control the Future

    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 23, 2020
    The High Desert Music Collective rolls out a membership program and has big plans for the future of the local scene More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • "With Spirit" Debuts at BendFilm

    "With Spirit" Debuts at BendFilm

    Following locals Chelsey and Jason Magness, the film tells a story of love, loss and life through the lens of adventure racing
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 7, 2020
  • Working with the Spirit of the Times

    Working with the Spirit of the Times

    The 14th annual Bend Roots Revival is a go—but the locals' music fest is seeing changes in this pandemic year
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 7, 2020
  • Source Material

    Source Material

    September's best music from Eric Leadbetter, Tuck Hollimon & Anjimile
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 30, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 14-21, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation