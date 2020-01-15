Fit Week & Winter Health 2020 

Yes Bend, we know you're pretty fit. So this Fit Week, we mined the local area for some out-of-the box sports and activities that might not already be on your radar. Check out those stories from our Feature section, as well as stories from elsewhere in the issue!



Medicare for all in Oregon? Here’s what that effort looks like now.By Laurel Brauns

Water polo is increasing in popularity nationwide. The trend continues in Central Oregon, with exponential growth in club participation.By Nicole VulcanWhatever winter brings, geocaching offers a way to explore new places.By Laurel Brauns

For ski mountaineers, going up makes going down all the more fun.By Graham Zimmerman

Dayne Downey of Portland’s Blazer5 Gaming is a different kind of professional athlete.By Isaac Biehl

A locally curated playlist, for trail running or anything else!By Isaac BiehlAn Oregon advocate for men’s mental health will soon release a new book.By Cayla ClarkFoods & supplements to help you get through winter.By Nicole Vulcan

The Journey Back Om

Statistics show that programs such as Deschutes County’s inmate yoga program can reduce the risk of reoffending.

By Cayla Clark