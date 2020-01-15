 Fit Week & Winter Health 2020 | Winter Wellness | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 15, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » Winter Wellness

Fit Week & Winter Health 2020 

This Fit /Winter Health Week, we mined the local area for some out-of-the box sports and activities that might not already be on your radar.

By

Yes Bend, we know you're pretty fit. So this Fit Week, we mined the local area for some out-of-the box sports and activities that might not already be on your radar. Check out those stories from our Feature section, as well as stories from elsewhere in the issue!

DESIGN BY DARRIS HURST
  • Design By Darris Hurst

Medicare For Us

Medicare for all in Oregon? Here’s what that effort looks like now.
By Laurel Brauns

Making Waves

Water polo is increasing in popularity nationwide. The trend continues in Central Oregon, with exponential growth in club participation.
By Nicole Vulcan

Treasure Hunting, the Sport

Whatever winter brings, geocaching offers a way to explore new places.
By Laurel Brauns

Skinny Skis and Spandex

For ski mountaineers, going up makes going down all the more fun.
By Graham Zimmerman

So You Wanna be a Gamer?

Dayne Downey of Portland’s Blazer5 Gaming is a different kind of professional athlete.
By Isaac Biehl

Trail Tunes

A locally curated playlist, for trail running or anything else!
By Isaac Biehl

Finding The Will To Live

An Oregon advocate for men’s mental health will soon release a new book.
By Cayla Clark

Winter's Healing Foods ( and Supplements)

Foods & supplements to help you get through winter.
By Nicole Vulcan

The Journey Back Om
Statistics show that programs such as Deschutes County’s inmate yoga program can reduce the risk of reoffending.
By Cayla Clark

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Winter Health, fit Week

More Winter Wellness »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 15-22, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

More by The Source Staff

  • The Money Issue 2020

    The Money Issue 2020

    Want to get your financial house in order in the new decade? Maybe the Money Issue will help.
    • by The Source Staff
    • Jan 8, 2020
  • A Decade of Firsts

    A Decade of Firsts

    From same-sex marriage to #MeToo to Central Oregon's proliferation of food cart pods, we've come a long way in the past 10 years. Here's a look back at things we didn't have in 2010
    • by The Source Staff
    • Dec 24, 2019
  • Shop Local 2019

    Shop Local 2019

    Shop Local Saturday happens this weekend. Where are you getting the goods?
    • by The Source Staff
    • Nov 27, 2019
  • More »

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation