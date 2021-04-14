 Five Buttes, One Day, All Four Seasons | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
April 14, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Five Buttes, One Day, All Four Seasons 

Two adventurers tackle the Big Butte Challenge

By

Cascade Relays kicked off a new event in late March, encouraging locals and visitors alike to take on five of the biggest buttes in Central Oregon. Runners, walkers and hikers are answering the call to get some miles and elevation under their belts. Two of those hikers, David Carne and Kenny Conklin, took on the challenge in one day.

This impressive view, from the top of Pilot Butte, requires only a quick in-town hike to the top.
  • Megan Burton
  • This impressive view, from the top of Pilot Butte, requires only a quick in-town hike to the top.

Conklin chatted with us about his experience with the challenge, including their spur-of-the-moment decision to get all five buttes climbed in one day. He stated the challenge seemed like a good way to help his buddy, Carne, get some elevation in as he finishes training for an Iron Man. The varying heights did not disappoint, and the pair experienced all four seasons in one day. Snowboarders rushed by as they trudged up to the top of Black Butte, where they were met with biting wind and stunning panoramic views of the area. The middle of the day was spent on a pleasantly warm and sunny walk around Awbrey Butte.

For this daring duo, the Big Butte Challenge accomplished its goal to safely bring people together to summit some awesome buttes! For those who haven't joined yet, the challenge ends May 31. Awards will be given out at the end of the challenge for the first, the fastest, the best Summit Selfie and more. In addition to fun prizes and cool swag, participants are also invited to visit the sponsoring brewery after each summit for a complimentary pint of craft beer. The perfect way to finish off an adventure day!

Local adventurers got to experience all four seasons on their day of tackling all five buttes.
  • David Crane
  • Local adventurers got to experience all four seasons on their day of tackling all five buttes.

Big Butte Challenge
Through May 31
Bigbuttechallenge.com
$80 for all, $25 per race

About The Author

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
