Five Central Oregon Deaths Reported in a Single Day 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.
Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.
Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.Support Us Here
Five more people in Central Oregon have died from COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday. Before mid-July, Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties had reported zero deaths from the virus. That spiked later in the month, after an outbreak at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care in Bend, where three residents died last week.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a 77-year-old woman from Jefferson County, who died at St. Charles Bend July 23, an 88-year-old man in Deschutes County who died at St. Charles Bend July 25, a 78-year-old woman in Deschutes County, whose location of death has not yet been released and who died July 23, and two 64-year-old and 82-year-old women in Jefferson County, whose locations of death are still being confirmed. OHA reported that each of the five Central Oregonians who died either had underlying health conditions, or for whom the “presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.”
Tuesday’s death totals bring Oregon’s total deaths to over 300, at 303 as of the date of the report.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here