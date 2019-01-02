Five Favorite Novels of 2018 

Before you stroll the streets of First Friday, check out these suggestions from Dudley's Bookshop Cafe. Then head down to the shop for a discount on the books!

Submitted

"Labyrinth of the Spirits" by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

Back in October I proclaimed this was my favorite book. Ever. My No. 1 choice for 2018 couldn't really be anything else. The fourth and final entry in Zafon's "Cemetery of Forgotten Books" cycle brings to a conclusion the story of the Sempéres, a family of booksellers in post-Civil War Barcelona. As I said before, if you've not read any of this quartet, I'm truly jealous of the reading experience that awaits you.

"Overstory" by Richard Powers

Ostensibly a novel about trees but it's so much more than that. Through a collection of short stories and one long one tying everything together, Powers has written an ecological gut-punch of a novel. More than one customer has called it "life-changing" and I would be hard-pressed to disagree.

"There There" by Tommy Orange

First-time novelist Orange tells the story of 12 differing personalities who converge at the Big Oakland Powow, each with their own purpose and destiny. This is a raw and vital book that needs to be read. The hype is absolutely legit.

"Indian Horse" by Richard Wagamese

"Indian Horse" is a damn fine novel deserving of a wide-ranging audience. The heartbreaking story of Saul Indian Horse, sent against his will to an Indian boarding school, leaps off the page and lingers long after the final chapter. I could talk about the plot but frankly, it doesn't matter. Go read it.

"Tangerine" by Christine Mangan

If Paul Bowles and Patricia Highsmith had a literary love child, it would be Tangerine. Take two estranged college roommates, mix in a Mr. Ripley-esque plot, and drop them in 1950s Morocco. Dark, twisty, and oh so fun.