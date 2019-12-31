Five Must-See Local Shows In 2020 

Well guys, it’s officially 2020. A new year and a new decade is upon us—so we might as well enjoy ourselves, right?







The year 2019 brought a lot of great shows to Central Oregon (The Roots, The Wood Brothers, Bone Thugs n Harmony and Langhorne Slim, just to name a few), but it’s never too early to start planning out your yearly concert schedule. Even with the new year just beginning, there are already a ton of great shows announced for the upcoming year. Let's take a look at a few of the best that you should absolutely get tickets for.Ani DiFranco isn’t your typical artist. She’s unabashedly herself and sticks true to her beliefs in her music—which is an honesty that not every artist puts off. From her bold songwriting to captivating tone, this show is sure to be an experience.This folk trio has a blend of voices hard to find anywhere else. If you’re looking to add an all-female powerhouse group to your schedule, this is the time to do so because Joseph is incredible. The group’s latest album, “Good Luck, Kid,” is filled with passionate lyrics and chilling harmonies.By the time the brainchild of Ezra Koenig makes it to Bend, Vampire Weekend might have added another Grammy Award to its belt. The alternative rock group has been playing in our headphones since 2008, and 2019’s “Father of the Bride” only helps reassert the talent Koenig and company possess.While these are only a few of the best shows announced so far, we can only imagine that there will be plenty more to come. Which shows are you most looking forward to seeing?