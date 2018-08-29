Search
August 29, 2018 Screen » Film

Flight of the Butterfly 

The new remake of Papillon offers little

By
Freedom's just another word for Charlie Hunnam's pecs. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BLEECKER STREET
  • Photo courtesy of Bleecker Street
  • Freedom's just another word for Charlie Hunnam's pecs.

We know Hollywood is basically bankrupt when it comes to genuinely original ideas and telling a story that hasn't already proven to turn a profit...even a minor one. Every year critics and audiences alike complain about the staggering number of remakes, reboots, sequels, re-imaginings, rebootquels and se-boots. But here they are anyway. Entertain us.

I'll give most remakes a chance because, without them, we wouldn't have John Carpenter's "The Thing," David Cronenberg's "The Fly" or HBO's "Westworld." There's room for improvement a lot of the time because Hollywood still tends to be smart enough not to remake the stone cold classics. "Papillon" is the perfect choice for a retooling, since the original wouldn't be thought of so highly if it wasn't led by Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.

"Papillon" follows the autobiography of Henri Charrière, nicknamed "Papillon," a safecracker wrongly given a life sentence in a horrific prison in French Guiana. As he plots his escape, he meets meek millionaire Louis Degas, a rich forger who will underwrite Papillon's escape if the safecracker protects him while in prison.

As iconic as McQueen and Hoffman are in the original, there was a lot of room for improvement. Franklin J. Schaffner was one hell of a director (as he was also responsible for "Patton" and the original "Planet of the Apes") but the script by Dalton Trumbo and Lorenzo Semple Jr. didn't take the time to get into the heads of Papi and Louis. Their escape attempts were underwhelming because we never really cared about the characters.

The remake is written by Aaron Guzikowski, who penned the underrated "Prisoners," and smartly spends most of the script making us empathize with Louis and Papillon, so we're invested in their epic adventure. If the remake had played a little more loosely with the (historically debated) story, then the film would have some intensity, but it's so similar to the original that it never builds up its own head of steam.

As it stands, the remake of "Papillon" doesn't really convince the audience that it needs to exist. Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek are both fine as Papillon and Louis, respectively, and their chemistry gives the film more thematic depth than the original, but the film still plays like two hours of deja vu. Again, there's nothing really wrong with it, but it's a little too safe for a prison adventure based on a true story. If a film is going to be this underwhelming while recounting a true story, then sell me some lies if it'll buy me some excitement.

Papillon

Dir. Michael Noer

Grade: C

Old Mill Stadium 16 & IMAX

