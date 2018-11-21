Search
November 21, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Flower Sprinkles at Found 

click to enlarge Edible garnishes in a smoothie. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • Edible garnishes in a smoothie.

For fans of pretty plating, here's an ideal garnish: botanical sprinkles. They can be used to transform sweet or savory dishes into something special. The organic, edible flower petal and bud sprinkles are a blend of heather, cornflower and marigold. Sprinkle on top of cupcakes, salads, soups or on a cheese plate. A line of these edible flowers on a cheesecake would give it a soft but modern finish. A four-ounce jar will set you back $19.


Found Natural Goods
1001 NW Brooks St., Bend
541-639-7728
foundnaturalgoods.com


