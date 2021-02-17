Food Cart Pod Opening Soon in Prineville 

A new food cart pod is nearing completion in Prineville, and its owner is seeking food carts to join the fun. The Corral Tap Room & Food Carts is located on NW Third Street in Prineville, where owner Jerry Kropacek hopes to add several more food carts to the space. The Corral includes an indoor beer garden and indoor/outdoor seating. Kropacek hopes to have the space open to the public by April. More information is available at corraltaproom.com.

Courtesy Jerry Kropacek