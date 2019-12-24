Food on the Run 

The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College has a new project that foodies are going to love. A newly purchased food truck, named the "Shirley Ray," is yet another exciting opportunity for culinary students, launched by COCC. The truck's namesake honors the late Shirley Ray, whose donations funded the project.

Courtesy Central Oregon Community College

Excitement builds over the launch of "Shirley Ray."

The food truck "will give students real-world experience," according to a recent press release. Similar to the student-operated restaurant, Elevation, the truck will be monitored by professors via interior cameras and provide students with skills necessary for success throughout their culinary professions. It will also allow students to gain the required experience for opening food carts of their own. The Shirley Ray's updated location can be tracked by visiting cascadeculinary.com