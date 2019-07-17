Search
July 17, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Food Preservation Hotline Open 

For all your canning and preserving needs

By

Right about now, those gifted Central Oregon gardeners who can actually get food to grow in the dry, high desert climate may find themselves with questions about canning and preserving all that bounty the garden has brought. Coming to their aid is the Food Preservation hotline, courtesy of the Oregon State University Extension Service.

click image SK, FLICKR
  • SK, Flickr

The hotline, which opened for the season on July 15, is open from 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday, helping people answer questions about canning and general food safety. After hours, people can leave a message. The most common questions involve preserving salsa, tomatoes and tuna—topics around which OSU-Extension has also put out a number of publications, including some in Spanish.

Meanwhile, OSU Extension's Ask an Expert online service lets people ask questions and receive a response within 48 hours.

OSU Extension Food Preservation Hotline
Open Mon-Fri., 9am-4pm, through Oct. 18
800-354-7319
Ask an Expert online service
extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert

