Right about now, those gifted Central Oregon gardeners who can actually get food to grow in the dry, high desert climate may find themselves with questions about canning and preserving all that bounty the garden has brought. Coming to their aid is the Food Preservation hotline, courtesy of the Oregon State University Extension Service.

click image SK, Flickr

The hotline, which opened for the season on July 15, is open from 9am to 4pm Monday through Friday, helping people answer questions about canning and general food safety. After hours, people can leave a message. The most common questions involve preserving salsa, tomatoes and tuna—topics around which OSU-Extension has also put out a number of publications, including some in Spanish.

Meanwhile, OSU Extension's Ask an Expert online service lets people ask questions and receive a response within 48 hours.

OSU Extension Food Preservation Hotline

Open Mon-Fri., 9am-4pm, through Oct. 18

800-354-7319

Ask an Expert online service

extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert