Foodie Crawl Benefits NeighborImpact 

T
he Foodie Crawl is combination pub crawl and progressive dinner—a celebration of local food through small plates and beverage pairings from chefs and restaurants in downtown Bend. Locations include 10 Below, 900 Wall, Barrio, Bonta Gelato at Townshend’s Tea House, Currents at the Crater Lake Tasting Room, J-Dub, Joolz, Salud Raw Foods, Spork at Crow’s Feet Commons, Worthy Brewing Taps & Tacos and Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails. The evening ends with culinary desserts at the McMenamins after party including live music from Mark Ransom & The Mostest
and a chance to win raffle and auction items. The event benefits NeighborImpact
, an organization empowering individuals and families to success and become engaged citizens in the community.
click to enlarge
Foodie Crawl
Sun. Apr. 14. 3-9pm
Downtown Bend
thefoodiecrawl.com
$75 must be 21 or older