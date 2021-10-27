 Footbridge Marches On | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 27, 2021 News » Local News

Footbridge Marches On 

A petition urging Bend Park and Rec to resume work on a pedestrian bridge south of town nears 2,000 signatures

By

A nonprofit community group called Connect Bend is seeking to advance a proposed pedestrian bridge over the Deschutes River on the south side of Bend. The project has been deprioritized by Bend Park and Recreation District amid pushback from adjacent homeowners and the environmental group Oregon Wild.

The proposed footbridge would cross in this area, expanding pedestrian access to the Deschutes National Forest Recreation area. - COURTESY CONNECT BEND
  • Courtesy Connect Bend
  • The proposed footbridge would cross in this area, expanding pedestrian access to the Deschutes National Forest Recreation area.

Voters approved the project by a margin of 52.11% to 47.89% in a 2012 bond measure that also funded the Bend Whitewater Park and The Pavilion skating rink. The proposed bridge would complete the Deschutes River Trail from Tumalo State Park to Sunriver.

"There's no good reason this footbridge hasn't been built already," said Ted Schoenborn, a retired BPRD board member and advisor to Connect Bend, in a press release on Oct. 20. "Just special interests and red tape. We voted for this. We paid for it. We need to go ahead."

Two bills sought to ban the project in 2017 and 2018, both failing in the Oregon Senate. Opponents say the bridge could disturb that portion of the Deschutes, which is protected as a Wild and Scenic River. Those aiming to build within a quarter-mile of Wild and Scenic River banks must notify the governing statewide body and meet river-specific guidelines. At a 2015 public hearing on the project most opponents were adjacent landowners worried about vandalism and increased foot traffic near their homes.

“Up to 15,000 people in southern Bend do not have direct access to these outdoor areas. There are no parks in the Deschutes River Woods. One simple project would improve the lives of a lot of people.”—Brent Steinski tweet this

"Environmentally, this is a positive for the Bend area," said Larry Waters, a board member, career public works director, and head of Connect Bend's environmental outreach effort. "The areas near the proposed site are beaten down. They need care and management. This project enables us to do that work."

Connect Bend's petition is seeking 10,000 signatures to pressure BPRD to resume work on the bridge, claiming it would reduce traffic and connect more people to the outdoors. At the time of publication over 1,800 people have signed on.

"Up to 15,000 people in southern Bend do not have direct access to these outdoor areas," said Brett Stinski, a board member of Connect Bend. "There are no parks in the Deschutes River Woods. One simple project would improve the lives of a lot of people."

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Larch Light Up the Forests
Officer Charged with Assault
ARPA Is a Stopgap. What Happens When Those Funds Run Out?
Letters to the Editor 10/28/21
Bend Roots On Halloween Weekend
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Hoodini's Trick-or-Treat Trail

Staff Pick
Hoodini's Trick-or-Treat Trail - Puzzle Effect

Thu., Oct. 28, 5-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 27-November 3, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

After the Green Rush

The Leaflet

After the Green Rush

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation