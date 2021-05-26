For the Thrill of it 

Kids who love to charge hard will be excited to know that Mt. Bachelor transforms from ski resort to mountain bike mecca come June 12, which is their expected opening date. With extended hours this year, from 10am until 7pm, the mountain bike park offers entry-level and intermediate riders ample areas to refine new downhill skills. In addition, more technical trails off of Pine Marten allow experienced riders to take it to the next level. Families may consider the All-Mountain Bike Park Pass, which offers unlimited lift access all season until October 3 for $139 for riders 12 and under (if purchased before June 30). As an added perk, passholders are eligible to receive two complimentary days at a few other bike park resorts, including Grand Targhee, Timberline, Schweitzer and White Fish for those wanting to take it on the road this summer.

Jon Tapper / Courtesy Mt. Bachelor