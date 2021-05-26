 For the Thrill of it | Nest News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 26, 2021 Bend Nest » Nest News

For the Thrill of it 

Mt. Bachelor Morphs into Downhill Bike Park

Kids who love to charge hard will be excited to know that Mt. Bachelor transforms from ski resort to mountain bike mecca come June 12, which is their expected opening date. With extended hours this year, from 10am until 7pm, the mountain bike park offers entry-level and intermediate riders ample areas to refine new downhill skills. In addition, more technical trails off of Pine Marten allow experienced riders to take it to the next level. Families may consider the All-Mountain Bike Park Pass, which offers unlimited lift access all season until October 3 for $139 for riders 12 and under (if purchased before June 30). As an added perk, passholders are eligible to receive two complimentary days at a few other bike park resorts, including Grand Targhee, Timberline, Schweitzer and White Fish for those wanting to take it on the road this summer.

JON TAPPER / COURTESY MT. BACHELOR
  • Jon Tapper / Courtesy Mt. Bachelor
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Pod Lands at the Moon
Gear Up
The Snyder Cult
Heidi's Summer Beer Picks
The Third Act
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Nest News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

  •   @sourceweekly on Instagram

Latest in Nest News

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation