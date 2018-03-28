Light My Fire 

Submitted

Just a few months ago, sisters-in-law Allison Schultz and Julie Connell began making gorgeous bouquets of juniper, sage and other foraged materials, which, while beautiful, are also intended to ultimately be burned in a fire pit or fireplace. 'Scuse me while I get all punny here, but it's safe to say this new Central Oregon business has taken off like wildfire.



Connell, a mother of two young children and a creative professional, had spent her January birthday wandering the wilds of Central Oregon, leisurely gathering materials that would become the first "wildcrafted fire fuel" bouquet. She quickly enlisted the help of Schultz, who has a regular gig as a floral designer through Heirloom Floral Design, to help the idea bloom. By Valentine's Day, the two had a fully-formed business idea. Shortly after, their bouquets were already in Lululemon, Barre3 and Celadon Spa. How's that for a small C.O. business quickly igniting?!

Schultz and Connell are conscious to source materials responsibly, obtaining public lands permits as needed. In addition, the pair donates a portion of proceeds to organizations protecting the land, including the Oregon Natural Desert Association.

"In order for a business like us to have legs, it has to mean something. It has to have some depth to it and so giving back to organizations that champion the causes we love is really, really important," Schultz said.

ConLoCommon.com