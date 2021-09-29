 Four New Restaurants Open at The Grove | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 29, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

Four New Restaurants Open at The Grove 

The mixed-use property now has more restaurants open for hungry customers

By

The Grove, the mixed-use property that opened in NorthWest Crossing earlier this year, now has four more restaurants open and ready for hungry customers. Among the restaurants to open this month in the 14,000-square-foot Market Hall are Bend Breakfast Burrito, Greenleaf Juice, Left Coast Burger Company and ThAiPAS.

TROY WHITE
  • Troy White

Bend Breakfast Burrito, which originally opened as a cart operating in Mirror Pond Plaza in downtown Bend, opened its brick-and-mortar space Sept. 10, serving its signature breakfast burritos, muffins and other breakfast items. Also open as of Sept. 20 is ThAiPAS, bringing "authentic Thai food served in a traditional Thai style found in any village in the kingdom of Thailand," co-owner Chip Rothenberger said. Also open as of late August is Greenleaf Juice, offering organic juices.

Next to open is Left Coast Burger Company, slated to open Oct. 1. The burger spot is the second location for Left Coast Burger, owned by The Brown Owl owner Lisandro Ramon.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
