Music festivals are flooded with talent—so much so that it's often hard to figure out who you actually need to see. With the 2019 4 Peaks music festival coming up this weekend, the Source wanted to make sure we had you covered.

Here's a list of some of the acts you might not be super familiar with, but ones that shouldn't be missed, either. It's Four Picks for 4 Peaks!

VitoFun

Andy Frasco and the U.N. will crank it up Saturday night.

It's not hyperbole when I say that Arleigh Kincheloe's voice is amazing. As the lead singer of Sister Sparrow, Kincheloe uses her powerful tone to stretch out songs to next-level heights. She seamlessly transitions from a perfectly contained pocket, to kicking her pipes into overdrive in an instant. It's a rush I'm very prepared to see live.

Some of modern bluegrass' finest right here. Born in Missoula, Montana, the band's lineup currently consists of Scott Parker on bass, Jake Simpson on fiddle, Matt Rieger on guitar, Matt Cornette on banjo and Andy Dunnigan on dobro. It's basically strings heaven. The band just released its "Live at the Bluebird" album this month if you're looking to get a sneak peek at what they do best.

This five-piece from Colorado has a really good thing going. Anyone who's a fan of country or rock music needs to know that The Drunken Hearts' smooth blend of Americana will not disappoint. Andrew McConathy's old-school tone will take you back to different days and the emotion in the band's lyrics are sure to stick with you. The group's latest single, "Last Shot," was released at the end of April.

I wrote about Frasco and company earlier this year in our Band Fact Sheet series. Luckily, I was able to catch some of the group's show and was super impressed. Describing it as high energy would probably be an understatement. When Frasco gets behind the mic and on stage, you can expect anything to fly. It's going to be one rocking, dance-influencing party when their time comes. Get ready.

4 Peaks Music Festival

June 20-23

Stevenson Ranch

21085, Knott Rd., Bend

4peaksmusic.com