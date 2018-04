Submitted

Rev up those taste buds, Foxtail Bakeshop said on Facebook, "We are prepping our little hearts out and can't wait to serve you Central Oregon with some delicious, sexy and creative food and pastries!!!!!" Opening day for their new spot will be Sunday, April 22. The new location will have a large pastry selection, as well as offering breakfast, lunch, coffee, cocktails and a dessert bar.

Foxtail Bakeshop & Kitchen

555 NW Arizona St., Ste. 360, Bend

541-213-2275