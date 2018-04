Submitted

You read that right. Since 1979, Ben & Jerry's has given away free ice cream cones for their birthday, and this year is no different. So, what will your scoop be? Cherry Garcia? Chunky Monkey? Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough?

Ben & Jerry's

Tues., April 10, noon to 8pm

680 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend

benjerry.com

541-312-8115