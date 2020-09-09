Free Will Astrology—Week of September 10 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Virgo poet Mary Oliver was renowned for giving herself permission. Permission to do what? To become a different person from the self she had been. To shed her familiar beliefs and adopt new ones. To treat every experience as an opportunity to experiment. To be at peace with uncertainty. I think you'll be wise to give yourself all those permissions in the coming weeks—as well as others that would enhance your freedom to be and do whatever you want to be and do. Here's another favorite Mary Oliver permission that I hope you'll offer yourself: "And I say to my heart: rave on."

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): "The more unintelligent people are, the less mysterious existence seems to them," wrote philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. I agree with that idea, as well as the converse: The more intelligent people are, the more mysterious existence seems to them. Since I expect you to be at the peak of your soulful intelligence in the coming weeks, I am quite sure that life will be exquisitely mysterious to you. It's true that some of its enigmatic qualities may be murky and frustrating, but I suspect that many of them will be magical and delightful. If you ever wanted your life to resemble a poetic art film, you're going to get your wish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Comedian and actor Aubrey Plaza bragged about the deal she made. "I sold my soul to the devil," she said. "I'd like to thank the devil." Plaza is quite popular and successful, so who knows? Maybe the Prince of Darkness did indeed give her a boost. But I really hope you don't regard her as a role model in the coming weeks—not even in jest. What worked for Plaza won't work for you. Diabolical influences that may seem tempting will not, in the long run, serve your interests—and may even sabotage them. Besides, more benevolent forces will be available to you, and at a better price.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Many of you Sagittarians specialize in generous breakthroughs and invigorating leaps of truth. Often, you make them look easy and natural—so much so that people may not realize how talented you are in generating them. I hope you adjust for that by giving yourself the proper acknowledgment and credit. If this phenomenon shows up in the coming weeks—and I suspect it might—please take strenuous measures to ensure that you register the fullness of your own accomplishments. To do so will be crucial in enabling those accomplishments to ripen to their highest potential.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Holocaust survivor and author Elie Wiesel wrote, "When you die and go to heaven, our maker is not going to ask, 'why didn't you discover the cure for such and such? why didn't you become the Messiah?' The only question we will be asked in that precious moment is 'why didn't you become you?'" I hope that serves as a stimulating challenge for you, Capricorn. The fact is that you are in an extended phase when it's easier than usual to summon the audacity and ingenuity necessary to become more fully yourself than you have ever been before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Years ago, comedian Lenny Bruce observed, "Every day people are straying away from the church and going back to God." His statement is even truer today than it was then. Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank, has gathered the concrete evidence. Church attendance was way down even before the pandemic struck. Now it's even lower. What does this have to do with you? In my astrological opinion, the coming months will be prime time for you to build your intimate and unique relationship with God rather than with institutions that have formulaic notions about who and what God is. A similar principle will be active in other ways, as well. You'll thrive by drawing energy from actual sources and firsthand experiences rather than from systems and ideologies that supposedly represent those sources and experiences.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Psychologist Carl Jung wrote, "The function of dreams is to restore our psychological balance by producing dream material that re-establishes the total psychic equilibrium." According to my reading of the astrological omens, you especially need this kind of action right now. To expedite your healing process, meditate on what aspects of your life might have become too extreme or one-sided. Where could you apply compensatory energy to establish better equipoise? What top-heavy or lopsided or wobbly situations could benefit from bold, imaginative strokes of counterbalance?

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "It's not that some people have willpower and some don't," observes author James S. Gordon. "Rather, it's that some people are ready to change and others are not." Lucky for you, Aries! Your willpower is even more potent than usual right now, and your willingness to change is growing stronger. And so very soon now, I expect you will reach the threshold that enables you to act crisply and forcefully. You will become so convinced that it's wise to instigate transformation that you will just naturally instigate transformation. Adjust, adapt, improvise, improve!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Psychologist Mihály Csíkszentmihályi is an expert on the mental state known as being in the flow. He defines it as what happens when you're completely absorbed in what you are doing: "immersed in a feeling of energized focus," with "full involvement and enjoyment in the process of the activity." According to my reading of the astrological omens, you are extra likely to enjoy such graceful interludes in the coming weeks. But I hope you will be discerning about how you use them. I mean, you could get into a flow playing video games or doing sudoku puzzles. But God and Life and I would prefer it if you'll devote those times to working on a sublime labor of love or a highly worthy quest.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): According to researcher Rosalind Cartwright, "Memory is never a precise duplicate of the original. It is a continuing act of creation." Neurologist Oliver Sacks agrees, telling us, "Memories are not fixed or frozen, but are transformed, disassembled, reassembled, and recategorized with every act of recollection." Reams of additional evidence also suggest that our experience of the past is always being transformed. In accordance with astrological potentials, I invite you to take advantage of this truth. Re-imagine your life story so it has more positive spins. Re-envision the plot threads so that redemption and rebirth are major features. Engage in a playful reworking of your memories so that the epic myth of your destiny serves your future happiness and success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): All of us are susceptible to fooling ourselves and lying to ourselves. And all of us are susceptible to the cowardice that such self-sabotage generates. But the good news is that you Cancerians will have an expansive capacity to dissolve and rise above self-deception in the coming weeks—and will therefore be able to call on a great deal of courage. As Cancerian author and Buddhist teacher Pema Chödrön says, "The essence of bravery is being without self-deception."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you like, I will give you the waning crescent moon and the dawn breeze. Do you want them? How about sudden bursts of joy for no apparent reasons and a warm greeting from a person you thought had a problem with you? Would you be interested in having those experiences? And what about an unexpected insight into how to improve your financial situation and a message from the future about how to acquire more stability and security? Are those blessings you might enjoy? Everything I just named will be possible in the coming weeks—especially if you formulate a desire to receive them and ask life to provide them.

