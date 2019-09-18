Search
September 18, 2019

French-inspired pop-up dinner 

Chef Josh Podwils, is at it again

By

Loyaute Bend, the French-inspired pop-up series from chef Josh Podwils, is at it again. This Saturday, Loyaute is setting up shop at Elixir Wine Group—a new wine space located across from The Box Factory, on the corner of Lava Road and Arizona Avenue.

ALICIA WOOD PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Alicia Wood Photography

The pop-up dinner will feature six courses inspired by French cuisine, but including Northwest ingredients, with wines paired by Elixir. The first wine course is "bubbles." Seats cost $100 for food only, and $130 for dinner plus wine. Contact loyautebend18@gmail.com to reserve a spot and pay the $65 deposit.

Loyaute Pop Up Dinner
Fri., Sept. 20. 6-9:30pm
Elixir Wine Group
11 NW Lava Rd., Bend
Visit Loyaute Bend on Facebook
$100/$130 with wine

September 18-25, 2019

