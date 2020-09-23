Fresh Hopes, Fresh Hops 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
It's that time of year—summer turning to fall, the leaves changing, and in beer-land, time to enjoy the fresh-hop beers found in abundance right now. Instead of relying only on hops that have been dried and pressed into pellet form, during this time of year, brewers include hops that come right from the hop "bine." Yes, it tastes fresher—and it's one tradition we can still rely on during this ongoing global pandemic.
Nearly every local brewery is serving up some type of fresh hop goodness right about now—but here are some you can get in a bottle or can, to enjoy in the comfort of your socially distanced abode. Most of these are already on offer—but none will last long.
Bend Brewing Company has two versions of its Fresh Trop Fresh Hop IPA on offer in cans right now. Beer geeks can delight in discerning the distinct flavors that come from either the Simcoe or Mosaic versions of this brew.
Crux Fermentation Project isn't serving up its Off the Fence Fresh Hop this year, after all—the brewery nixed that idea when its harvest was stymied by hazardous smoke. The brewery announced the decision Sept. 18, in the midst of all that nasty air that was settled over Bend. However, its Sabro Fresh Hop Hazy IPA is available in cans.
Deschutes Brewery's to-go fresh-hop offerings this year include Chasin' Freshies IPA, available in cans.
McMenamins Old St. Francis School is serving up its Thundercone Fresh Hop Ale, featureing Citra hops, in cans.
RiverBend Brewing has its hazy IPA, Millenials Hate Centennials (Millennials spelled wrong on purpose, apparently) in cans.
Silver Moon Brewing features its Hydrosphere Fresh Hop IPA, featuring Strata hops, in cans.
Three Creeks Brewing is featuring its Cone Lick'r Fresh Hop IPA in cans, with Centennial hops.
Wild Ride Brewing gives us some fresh-hop love in bottles with its Journey to a New Strata-Sphere Fresh Hop IPA, featuring, you guessed it—Strata hops.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here