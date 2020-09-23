 Fresh Hopes, Fresh Hops | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 23, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Fresh Hopes, Fresh Hops 

Local beers to take home, celebrating the hop harvest

By

It's that time of year—summer turning to fall, the leaves changing, and in beer-land, time to enjoy the fresh-hop beers found in abundance right now. Instead of relying only on hops that have been dried and pressed into pellet form, during this time of year, brewers include hops that come right from the hop "bine." Yes, it tastes fresher—and it's one tradition we can still rely on during this ongoing global pandemic.

Nearly every local brewery is serving up some type of fresh hop goodness right about now—but here are some you can get in a bottle or can, to enjoy in the comfort of your socially distanced abode. Most of these are already on offer—but none will last long.

Get all fresh with your favorite local brews. - COURTESY SILVER MOON
  • Courtesy Silver Moon
  • Get all fresh with your favorite local brews.

Bend Brewing Company has two versions of its Fresh Trop Fresh Hop IPA on offer in cans right now. Beer geeks can delight in discerning the distinct flavors that come from either the Simcoe or Mosaic versions of this brew.

Crux Fermentation Project isn't serving up its Off the Fence Fresh Hop this year, after all—the brewery nixed that idea when its harvest was stymied by hazardous smoke. The brewery announced the decision Sept. 18, in the midst of all that nasty air that was settled over Bend. However, its Sabro Fresh Hop Hazy IPA is available in cans.

Deschutes Brewery's to-go fresh-hop offerings this year include Chasin' Freshies IPA, available in cans.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School is serving up its Thundercone Fresh Hop Ale, featureing Citra hops, in cans.

RiverBend Brewing has its hazy IPA, Millenials Hate Centennials (Millennials spelled wrong on purpose, apparently) in cans.

Silver Moon Brewing features its Hydrosphere Fresh Hop IPA, featuring Strata hops, in cans.

Three Creeks Brewing is featuring its Cone Lick'r Fresh Hop IPA in cans, with Centennial hops.

Wild Ride Brewing gives us some fresh-hop love in bottles with its Journey to a New Strata-Sphere Fresh Hop IPA, featuring, you guessed it—Strata hops.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
