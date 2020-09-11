 Friday Morning Update: Oregon Approved for Disaster Declaration, Local Events Canceled due to Smoke | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.

Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.

The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.

But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.

Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 11, 2020 News » Local News

Friday Morning Update: Oregon Approved for Disaster Declaration, Local Events Canceled due to Smoke 

Bureau of Land Management closes all lands east of I-5 due to wildfire risk

By
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced this morning that the president has approved Oregon's request for a disaster declaration in the state.

The Emergency Disaster Declaration makes it possible for state, tribal and local governments to get federal equipment and other resources to help battle the massive fires that are burning in Oregon right now—largely on the western slope of the Cascades. As we reported early Friday morning, 500,000 Oregonians have been forced to evacuate their homes, while an estimated 900,000 acres of land burns around the state. With Friday's Disaster Declaration, federal disaster funds are now available for Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Tillamook, and Washington counties.

click image A scene from the Holiday Farm Fire in the McKenzie Bridge area, west of Sisters. - INCIWEB
  • Inciweb
  • A scene from the Holiday Farm Fire in the McKenzie Bridge area, west of Sisters.

“Families across Oregon are facing horrific and potentially life-changing circumstances as these fires sweep through our state,” said Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, who is spending Friday and Saturday touring affected areas. “As this emergency continues, it’s critical that the federal government do everything in its power to help, and I’m continuing to fight for the resources we need. This declaration will help free up critical emergency assistance, but there will be plenty more we need to do. I urge all Oregonians to continue to remain vigilant and follow directions from local emergency management agencies. My heart is with everyone across our state who is being impacted by this dangerous and heartbreaking situation.”

Events canceled; trails closed in Central Oregon due to smoke


Meanwhile, with the winds now changed to a westerly direction, Central Oregon is getting hit with intense smoke and hazardous air quality conditions.

This morning, the Bureau of Land Management for Oregon and Washington announced a closure of all public BLM lands east of Interstate 5, effective this morning. That includes all roads, sites and trails. 
click image Bend's air quality rating as of Friday morning. - AQICN.ORG
  • aqicn.org
  • Bend's air quality rating as of Friday morning.

"Multiple new fires started on Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and private lands in the region have prompted Level 3 “Go” evacuations," stated a press release from the agency Friday. "Moderate to heavy smoke impacts from the fires are expected to continue along the western slopes of the Cascades and into the Willamette Valley."

The Deschutes National Forest announced additional closures this morning due to wildfire. According to the DNF, the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is immediately expanding a forest closure to great portions of the Metolius area and the Mt. Jefferson Wilderness as a precaution against potential wildfire spread from the Lionshead Fire. In addition, all sections of the Pacific Crest Trail on the Deschutes National Forest also are closed as of today.

The Redmond School District announced Friday that all school buildings are closed—so that means no distribution of meals for families.

"Our school buildings exchange indoor air with outdoor air every night," wrote Kelly Jenkins, communications director for RSD in a release Friday. "Unfortunately, this has caused our school buildings to have poor indoor air quality levels."

This morning, the Sisters Folk Festival announced that it had canceled its "Close 2 Home" concerts planned for this weekend. The socially distanced shows were to be a replacement for the bigger Sisters Folk Festival weekend, which was scaled back to just one venue due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In Bend, BendFilm announced today that it had canceled the drive-in movies planned for this weekend at the Deschutes Brewery lot, including this Saturday's screening of "I am Not Your Negro." BendFilm hopes to still be able to screen the John Lewis documentary, "Good Trouble," next Friday.

We'll update this page with other local cancellations as we hear about them.
With Friday's Disaster Declaration, federal disaster funds are now available for Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Tillamook, and Washington counties. tweet this

Helpful fire resources:


For those looking for the most up-to-date information on evacuations, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management's interactive database has the most recent information. 

The Central Oregon Fire Information website offers daily updates on fires in the region, and recommends people text "COFIRE" to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed burn text alerts for the area.

The Oregon Wildfire Resources web page lists evacuation centers, road closures and other helpful information.

People can donate and help the evacuees directly at the website for the Red Cross Cascades Region. Evacuees should register on the Red Cross' Safe and Well website to let family and friends know their whereabouts. 


See our earlier fire update from Friday morning here. 

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Optimizing Crisis to Address Climate Change

Staff Pick
Optimizing Crisis to Address Climate Change - Online

Tue., Sept. 15, 12-2 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 10-16, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation