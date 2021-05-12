 From Tacos to Burgers at Worthy | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 12, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

From Tacos to Burgers at Worthy 

The new menu includes beef burgers and fries, along with salads, a chicken sandwich and vegetarian offerings

By

Worthy Taps & Tacos is now Worthy Beers & Burgers. Worthy's downtown Bend location, on the Brooks Street Promenade near Mirror Pond, changed its format this week, including hanging a new sign announcing the change. The new menu includes beef burgers and fries, along with salads and a chicken sandwich, and vegetarian offerings that include a Beyond Burger and a Marinated Portobello Mushroom burger. Ever the dog-friendly patio for people- and dog-watching, the menu also includes a plain burger patty or a scoop of chicken breast for the doggos. Worthy Beers & Burgers will have summer hours from Noon to 8pm Wednesday through Sunday.

NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
